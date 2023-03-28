Victoria Justice Puts on a Brave Face While Getting Her First Tattoo in Malibu: See Her Fresh Ink!

The actress got a dainty heart inked on her inner arm

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 02:03 PM
Victoria Justice
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Victoria Justice started off the week in a daring way.

While attending the CURATEUR Retreat (hosted by Rachel Zoe and Chriselle Lim) Monday night, the actress decided to get her first-ever tattoo.

In a photo taken at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in Malibu, California, Justice smiles after getting her new ink — a dainty heart on the inside of her arm — done by Ephemeral Tattoo.

Victoria Justice
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

A couple of Instagram Stories shared by the tattoo studio show the Victorious alum putting on a brave face while getting tattooed, as well as her flexing her muscles to show off the end result.

Justice also donned a sexy sleeveless black dress with a middle cutout to the event, which turned out to be the perfect piece that let her arm art shine.

The Build Series Presents: Victoria Justice & Christina Milian Discussing "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again"
Matthew Eisman/Getty

The 30-year-old actress has come far since her Nickelodeon days.

Justice wrapped up work on her new mystery film The Tutor, which also stars Noah Schnapp and Garrett Hedlund.

She also just announced the release of her new song, "Last Man Standing," in celebration of her milestone birthday. "What better way to celebrate my birthday than with a new song?!" she wrote on Instagram when revealing the single, which she noted was her "favorite yet."

However, she hasn't forgotten her television roots. On Monday, she paid tribute to the teen comedy sitcom series (in which she played Tori Vega for the show's four-season run) on its 13th anniversary. "Happy 13th b day to the show that will always have a special place in my heart. 🥹🫶🏼🎈 #Victorious," she wrote.

