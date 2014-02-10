Catwalking/Getty (3); Inset: Rob Kim/Getty

Victoria Beckham‘s New York Fashion Week show is always one of our favorites. (And not only because her gorgeous family is always sitting front row. Although Harper Beckham is the most fashion-forward two-year-old on the planet, and any spotting of David Beckham with his brood gives us major baby fever. But we digress.) The designer debuted her fall 2014 collection Sunday, and it was a fresh mix of the classic VB we’re used to seeing as well as some out-of-the-box styles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From left, the black oversize coat, loose blouse and slouchy trousers is Beckham’s nod to her signature menswear-inspired silhouette. Basically, this is the VB uniform — and the chic factor is at a level 11. Next, the red coat dress also is an oversize style we’re used to seeing from the designer, but we love how she paired the look with some embossed brogues — not sky-high heels — for its runway moment. Rounding out the group, this white Grecian-inspired gown is something that feels out of Beckham’s wheelhouse (we can’t picture her in the flowy design), but we love the feminine vibe. And it might just be one of our picks for Oscar dresses. (Imagine that on Lupita?!)

RELATED NEWS: Victoria Beckham gets support from family at Fashion Week

Beckham also played with some colorful abstract prints in her new collection. Catch a video of her finale below (complete with her signature catwalk pose) as well as some of our favorite snaps of her family in the front row. And let us know what looks you love most in the comments!