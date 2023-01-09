Victoria Beckham Wishes Her Daughter-in-Law Nicola a Happy Birthday: 'Hope You Have a Lovely Day'

The fashion designer also shared a cute photo of the pair smiling and giggling together 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on January 9, 2023 12:26 PM
victoria beckham, nicola peltz beckham
Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham. Photo: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham is celebrating her daughter-in-law.

The singer and fashion designer posted a sweet message on Instagram on Monday, wishing Nicola Peltz Beckham a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗," Beckham, 48, wrote alongside a photo of the pair smiling. "Hope you have a lovely day!!! X"

Nicola, who turned 28 on Monday, responded right away: "Thank you so much! 💖💖💖"

The birthday post comes just months after Nicola squashed rumors of an ongoing behind-the-scenes feud between the pair.

The actress, who wed Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in April 2022, opened up in an interview in September, and said there's no drama with her in-laws, despite what some people may want to think.

"They're great in-laws," she told Grazia of her mother- and father-in-law Victoria and David Beckham.

Nicola also reiterated that there's no drama over the dress she wore for her Florida wedding. After early reports claimed she was going to wear a design by her future mother-in-law, some were surprised to see her walk down the aisle in a custom Valentino gown instead.

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she said. "I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true."

Nicola told Variety in August that she was aware of the rumored feud between her and Victoria — and she knew it was because of her dress choice.

"[Victoria] didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," Nicola said of not wearing a VB gown.

Despite not wearing a Victoria Beckham gown to walk down the aisle, Nicola did wear a VB original for her engagement photos with Brooklyn in July 2020. The couple posted matching Instagrams on July 11 with their big news, with Nicola clad in a dreamy yellow Victoria Beckham dress.

