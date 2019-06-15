Channeling Her Inner Duchess! Victoria Beckham Wears Similar Dress as Meghan Markle for Wedding

Style twins!

Victoria Beckham chose a very familiar dress to wear while attending the wedding of soccer player Sergio Ramos on Saturday.

Stepping out with her husband David Beckham, a former teammate of the Real Madrid star, Victoria, 45, was dressed in one her own designs — which had previously been worn by pal Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in the cream and chain-print dress in March, just two months before welcoming son Archie, as she attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry.

While Meghan, 37, accessorized the look with a cream coat and a matching pillbox hat, the British designer put her own spin on the dress, pairing it with sunglasses and some bright pink heels.

Although the two dresses are nearly identical, Victoria’s dress was noticeably more fitted than the one Meghan more, and also featured a higher neckline.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Of course, this hasn’t been the first time Meghan has worn one of the Posh Spice’s designs.

Last Christmas, while making the royal family’s annual walk to church services, Meghan wore a navy dress from the designer, along with a matching coat and fascinator.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Opening up about what it was like to see Meghan wear one of her designs, Victoria shared that it was a “lovely surprise.”

“I mean she looked so beautiful, it was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning,” she said during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. “You know, I think she’s such a beautiful, strong and wonderful woman – so it was a huge honor!”

Interestingly enough, her pal’s designs weren’t always the style Meghan would immediately think she could pull off up until recently.

In May 2017, she told Glamour that while the designer’s dresses were something that she admired, she didn’t think they flattered her body type.

“What I’m starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn’t mean they’re going to look amazing on me,” she told the magazine of her time on the USA series Suits and the influence it had on her style.

“For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette,” she added.