Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Husband in 'All I Want for Christmas Is David Beckham' Hoodie

The former Spice Girl wore a cheeky holiday sweatshirt to share her love for the soccer pro on Christmas Day

December 25, 2022
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
Photo: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

It looks like Victoria Beckham's holiday wishes have already come true!

On Christmas Day, the fashion designer shared photos of herself wearing a spot-on sweatshirt to show some festive appreciation for her retired soccer pro husband. She posed in a white hoodie with the words "All I want for Christmas is David Beckham" printed on it, and she flaunted her fulfilled wish on Instagram.

"I got what I wanted this Christmas ♥," the former Spice Girl, 48, captioned the pictures wearing the cheeky sweater.

In one shot, the British couple smiled together while sharing a chair. With his wife on his lap, David, 47, rocked woven pants, a plaid sweater and a Santa Claus hat, while Victoria kept it casual in jeans. In the second slide, she posed solo to show off her Christmas gear.

The adorable sweatshirt wasn't the first time the Beckhams shared all they wanted for Christmas this season. Earlier this month, Victoria posted a sneaky recording of David casually singing along to Mariah Carey's holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas."

"@davidbeckham giving us his best @mariahCarey 🎶 🎄😂" Victoria wrote alongside the video.

In the clip, the former Manchester United star only catches his wife filming after his questionable attempt to sing a pitch higher, to which Victoria responds, "You were struggling with the high note weren't you?!"

But the Queen of Christmas herself had only good things to say about David's take on her Christmas classic. "My new fave rendition 😂 love you guys! ❤️🎄❤️🎄" Mariah Carey, 52, wrote in the comments.

The Beckhams have been going strong for over two decades, since they tied the knot in 1999. The duo share four kids together: Harper, 11, Cruz, 17, Romeo, 20 and Brooklyn, 23. On Dec. 13, the youngest three supported their mother at a holiday party for her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The family looked as chic as ever in Victoria's Instagram post as they flaunted their unique senses of style. Harper accented her black eyelet top and long skirt with yellow Air Jordan sneakers, and Cruz went for a stylish simplicity in a brown collared jacket and black pants. The mother-son duo of Romeo and Victoria both opted for purple, him in a printed tracksuit and her in a turtleneck sweater.

