Victoria Beckham Jokingly Compares Husband David's Style to a Disney Villain — See His Response!

"Revenge will be sweet," David Beckham responded to his wife's playful mocking of his footwear

No one rocks a big pair of brown boots like Gaston — except maybe David Beckham!

Victoria Beckham hilariously trolled her husband on Instagram Sunday, pointing out that the footwear he'd chosen for a recent event resembled that of the villain in Disney's 1991 film Beauty and the Beast.

"Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham," the fashion designer, 46, cheekily wrote on her Instagram Story atop a side-by-side of her husband and the animated character that compared their oversized boots.

David, 45, responded immediately, posting a similar split shot and writing, "So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last minute shoe option."

"Revenge will be sweet @victoriabeckham," the soccer star joked.

Victoria and David Beckham Victoria Beckham's Instagram Story | Credit: Victora Beckham/Instagram

Victoria and David Beckham David Beckham's Instagram Story | Credit: David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria, David, and their two youngest children (daughter Harper Seven, 9, and son Cruz David, 15) were dressed to the nines to visit residents at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, a nursing and retirement home for former British Army members located in Chelsea, London.

"This week I met the amazing Chelsea Pensioners," David wrote alongside a video from the visit. "I was so happy we were able to visit them in these especially difficult times for older people and for all charities."

"As so many of us spend today back in lockdown we remember those who gave so much for our freedom. It's a chance to talk to our children about why we mark Remembrance Day like my grandad taught me why we wear the poppy," he added. "The pensioners are sad they can't go out and sell poppies this year as usual, please support them and donate online if you can @royalbritishlegion @royalhospitalchelsea."

Victoria posted a snapshot of herself and her husband from the day, captioning it, "Wearing our poppies with pride today! #RemembranceSunday @davidbeckham."

David and Victoria — who also share sons Romeo, 18, and Brooklyn, 21 — celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in July, both posting video montages filled with throwback photos tracking their relationship from the 1990s to now.

"Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️," Victoria wrote alongside her video at the time. "Can't believe it has been 21 years since we said 'I do'. Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx."

In his post, David reminisced on when he first laid eyes on his wife, who was a member of the Spice Girls at the time.