Victoria Beckham Shares Message of Gratitude to 'Incredible' Health Care Workers amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication.

Victoria Beckham is expressing her gratitude to health care professionals working to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The former Spice Girl and mother of four shared a supportive message on her Instagram Thursday to her 28 million followers about dealing with the global pandemic.

“Everything feels strange and uncertain with COVID-19,” the 45-year-old wrote. “My thoughts have been with all of you — my community and your loved ones. I hope everyone is keeping safe and protecting themselves x We are continuing to learn from experts and navigating a new way of communicating and supporting each other through this time.”

“Most of all, I am thinking of the incredible NHS staff and healthcare workers around the world,” Beckham added. “We cannot thank them enough. The solidarity and kindness that has spread online is overwhelming and we must continue to be kind and resilient. xxxx VB.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many famous stars have been sharing supportive messages on social media. On Saturday, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo sent her love to all nurses, doctors and health care workers in an Instagram video.

“Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege,” the actress said in the clip. “You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks.”

Pompeo continued, “So this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you. We appreciate you, we love you.”

The star concluded her clip by urging the workers to “stay safe,” adding, “Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the health-care industry, you rock.”

The first cases of the mysterious respiratory illness, now known as COVID-19, began in Wuhan, China, in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic.

As of Thursday morning, March 19, there have been at least 8,317 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 147 deaths in the United States, according to The New York Times.

Epidemiologists have said that Americans need to start practicing “social distancing” — staying inside as much as possible and keeping about 6 feet of distance from people — to limit the chance of asymptomatic people spreading the coronavirus further.