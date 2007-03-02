Victoria Beckham Tells Why She Went Blonde

“Like a new woman” — that’s how Posh feels with her new blonde hair, according to an interview she gave British paper The Sun. The do is for a new ad campaign for the US launch of her and hubby David’s Intimately Beckham perfumes, but that’s not the only reason why. As we guessed, she was working on her transformation into an L.A. girl, “I thought it was very suitable for when we move to L.A. as well. It’s a bit of a sun-kissed Californian look, I hope.” And since her regular London-based hairdressers, Ben Cooke and Jonathan Long, were with her to do her hair for Oscar weekend, they set themselves up in Chris McMillan’s celeb-filled salon, where they worked with colorist Johnny Ramirez to create Posh’s new lighter look (the cut was actually done the next day at the home Victoria was staying at). And don’t worry, hubby David Beckham was in on the decision — Posh “kept sending David pictures to check he approves.” But she certainly does, saying “I love my new hair color, I’ve certainly got a spring in my step. And I’m keen to see if blondes really do have more fun!”