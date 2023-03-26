Victoria Beckham Teases Husband David During Couple's Workout: 'One of Us Works Really Hard'

"The other one looks great not doing much," wrote Victoria Beckham on Saturday, sharing photos of herself and husband David Beckham working out in their private gym

Published on March 26, 2023
Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Photo: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham might be coming for her husband's trophies if he's not careful.

The Spice Girls alum, 48, shared a glimpse of their at-home couple's workout Saturday on Instagram, joking that husband David Beckham "looks great not doing much" while she works up a sweat in their private gym.

"While one of us works really hard… the other one looks great not doing much 🥴" she wrote in the caption, tagging their trainer Bobby Rich.

In the first photo, David, 47, lied on the floor stretching his legs and using a massage gun on his shirtless chest while looking at his phone. Victoria also took a mirror selfie as she used a stair climber and her husband of 23 years stood nearby.

Victoria previously told The Sunday Times that she preferred to work out alone in 2017, as it was "really the only time in the day I get to myself."

"No one comes into the gym, no one follows me in there with a laptop," she said at the time.

"If I'm standing in the kitchen for too long, then laptops will come floating in my direction. Someone always wants something approved, something signed off," explained Victoria. "Other than the children, no one dares come into the gym."

The couple, who tied the knot on July 4, 1999, previously had their whole brood together (sans 20-year-old son Romeo James) for mom's Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month.

She shared a stylish family photo with sons Brooklyn Beckham, 24, Cruz David, 18, and 11½-year-old daughter Harper Seven, as well as Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)," Victoria wrote in the caption.

