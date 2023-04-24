Victoria Beckham Teases Husband David After Twinning in Head-to-Toe Denim: 'I Got Dressed First'

The couple that rocks denim together, stays together.

On Monday, Victoria Beckham posted a cute photo with her husband, David Beckham, on her Instagram Story, both of them wearing head-to-toe denim ensembles in the same shade.

Victoria wore her light blue denim shirt tucked into her matching jeans and finished off the look with a pair of cute heels. She wore her dark locks pulled back and kept her makeup minimal. The Spice Girl also carried a brown leather bag and rocked a gorgeous silver watch.

David was dapper in denim, with his long-sleeve shirt left untucked and rocking thick facial hair.

"I thought those days were over," the fashion designer wrote on top of the photo. And at the bottom, she wrote teasingly, "I got dressed first fyi!!!"

The couple were enjoying a movie night with her sister Louise Adams and her husband Christian Adams. In an earlier Instagram Story posted by Victoria, she posed with Louise and Christian and wrote, "Movie night… Love you both!"

Victoria and David Beckham. Victoria Beckham Instagram

There were big silver "V" and "B" balloons in the background, signaling perhaps the movie night was a celebration of Victoria's 49th birthday, which was April 17.

David penned a loving tribute to his wife on her actual birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day ♥️," wrote the dad of four alongside a cute throwback picture of him planting a kiss on his wife's nose.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We love you and you deserve to have the most perfect day ♥️ happy Birthday ♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ♥️."

Victoria celebrated her day surrounded by David and three of their four children — Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11 — at a birthday dinner.

"Celebrating meeeeeee!!😂🥳 last night," Victoria wrote on an Instagram post alongside a carousel of snapshots. "I love u all so much!! We miss u @romeobeckham! Kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx."

RELATED VIDEO: Victoria Beckham Says Being 'Thin' Is 'Old-Fashioned,' Talks New Health and Fitness Journey

In one photo, the Spice Girl is seen eating a large spoonful of dessert and pulling a funny face as her husband wraps his arm around her and laughs. Pink birthday balloons are also seen in the restaurant background, as well as bottles of red wine on the table. Another picture showed the family — minus Romeo, 20 — posing together and smiling at the camera.