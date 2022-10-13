Victoria Beckham is reflecting on her son Brooklyn's "beautiful" wedding.

The singer and fashion designer, 48, caught up with TODAY to discuss her son, 23, and his wedding day in April. The wedding took place in Palm Beach, Florida, where Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz, whom he first met in 2019 and proposed to a year later.

"It was a beautiful wedding," Beckham said. "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?"

Beckham continued, explaining that raising older children — especially given that they "grow up so, so quickly" — is all about "cherishing every moment." That's what she and husband David, 47, aim for with their four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, Harper, 11.

"We're a very close family," Victoria said. "It's all about communication and being present as a parent. I love to work, I love what I do in fashion and beauty. But being a parent, being a good mom, is my number one job. But they're amazing, they work hard, they're good, sweet, kind human beings, and that's what you want to do as a parent."

Family is certainly important to the Beckhams, who all showed up to support Victoria during her Paris Fashion Week debut, where she showed off her spring/summer 2023 collection last month. Sitting in the front row of the show were David, all four children, and Victoria's new daughter-in-law Peltz, 27.

After the show, Beckham shared a photo of herself during its finale, showing her walking the runway with tears in her eyes. She captioned it "Overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude."

"You know, I was so emotional because it's such a b it deal for me to have a show in Paris," she told TODAY. "It was a real highlight of my career. I had my family there, I had my friends there, and I felt so proud of my team. I really did."

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Beckham didn't initially intend to cry at the event, and mostly just wanted a "really cool picture taken" of her walking the runway. But once she saw her family being supportive, she "broke down."

"It's just being close and having good family around us, my parents and David's parents," Victoria said of raising children. "Just talking to them about everything. We always say, 'This is an environment where we can talk, communicate.' We're very, very present. The kids are happy, hardworking, respectful kids, and that's what you want."

After Brooklyn and Nicola's multi-day wedding, some questioned why the Bates Motel star chose her own custom Valentino gown instead of a dress designed by her mother-in-law. But Nicola cleared the air in a Variety feature about Brooklyn, explaining that Victoria simply "realized that her atelier couldn't do it."

According to an insider, the celebration included a traditional Jewish ceremony and romantic décor, as Nicola's grandmother served as her maid of honor. Close family and friends such as Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria were in attendance, another source told PEOPLE.