Victoria Beckham's Son Cruz Wears Throwback Spice Girls T-Shirt in Support of Her Posh Days

Victoria Beckham's youngest son Cruz is spicing up his life.

In an Instagram story posted on Monday, the 17-year-old singer showed off his outfit of the day, which was a nod to his mom's '90s girls group, the Spice Girls.

In the photo, Cruz wore a white boxy tee printed with the pink Spice Girls logo and photos of the five members alongside their respective signatures. The shirt's design mirrored the album cover of the group's debut record Spice, which was released in 1996.

He tagged his mom in the Story, who then reposted the snapshot writing, "looking good."

Cruz has inherited his mom's musical talent, pursuing his own career in the industry. He also loves fashion and even made his modeling debut earlier this year.

In February, he graced the cover of i-D's "Out of Body" Spring 2022 issue, wearing a pair of boxers, jewelry, a grill and a cool hot-pink buzz cut.

"It was one of my first ever shoots – a proper shoot!" Cruz said of the modeling experience. "Every holiday we go on, my mum takes hundreds of pictures!" he says. "It's really annoying … but I think that's taught me quite a lot!"

The shoot, which was photographed by Steven Klein (who also captured a shirtless moment of Cruz's dad David Beckham, 47, for Arena Homme+ back 2000) showcased the teen in a sartorial light.

In one photo, he posed in an emerald green set with sneakers and in another wore a yellow netted tank top, a dagger pendant necklace and futuristic shades.

Beckham, 48, shared her support on Instagram when the cover dropped, writing "Big first day as a 17-year-old! So proud."



And his designer mom isn't the only one he's taken style cues from – he's picked up a few hair lessons from his soccer player dad (and not to mention '90s fashion icon) in the past too.

Last July, Cruz, his older brother Romeo, 19, and David took to Instagram to show off their matching early aughts hairstyles, the latter Beckham undergoing a hair transformation to poke fun at his son's familiar look.

"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90's 🤣 by the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it 🤔 #DadDidItFirst 😂 @joshwoodcolour 🔥 @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 🔥," David captioned a photo of him with his sons, joking that he's the trio's trendsetter.

He continued, writing, "Don't worry boys it will be gone in a few weeks 😂 @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."