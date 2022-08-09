Victoria Beckham's Son Cruz Wears Throwback Spice Girls T-Shirt in Support of Her Posh Days

Rising singer Cruz Beckham took to Instagram to show off his concert t-shirt dedicated to his mom's '90s girl group

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2022 05:12 PM
cruz and victoria beckham
Photo: Getty (2)

Victoria Beckham's youngest son Cruz is spicing up his life.

In an Instagram story posted on Monday, the 17-year-old singer showed off his outfit of the day, which was a nod to his mom's '90s girls group, the Spice Girls.

In the photo, Cruz wore a white boxy tee printed with the pink Spice Girls logo and photos of the five members alongside their respective signatures. The shirt's design mirrored the album cover of the group's debut record Spice, which was released in 1996.

He tagged his mom in the Story, who then reposted the snapshot writing, "looking good."

cruz beckham/ instagram
cruz beckham/ instagram

Cruz has inherited his mom's musical talent, pursuing his own career in the industry. He also loves fashion and even made his modeling debut earlier this year.

In February, he graced the cover of i-D's "Out of Body" Spring 2022 issue, wearing a pair of boxers, jewelry, a grill and a cool hot-pink buzz cut.

"It was one of my first ever shoots – a proper shoot!" Cruz said of the modeling experience. "Every holiday we go on, my mum takes hundreds of pictures!" he says. "It's really annoying … but I think that's taught me quite a lot!"

The shoot, which was photographed by Steven Klein (who also captured a shirtless moment of Cruz's dad David Beckham, 47, for Arena Homme+ back 2000) showcased the teen in a sartorial light.

In one photo, he posed in an emerald green set with sneakers and in another wore a yellow netted tank top, a dagger pendant necklace and futuristic shades.

Beckham, 48, shared her support on Instagram when the cover dropped, writing "Big first day as a 17-year-old! So proud."


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

cruz and victoria beckham
cruz beckham/ instagram

And his designer mom isn't the only one he's taken style cues from – he's picked up a few hair lessons from his soccer player dad (and not to mention '90s fashion icon) in the past too.

Last July, Cruz, his older brother Romeo, 19, and David took to Instagram to show off their matching early aughts hairstyles, the latter Beckham undergoing a hair transformation to poke fun at his son's familiar look.

david beckham
David Beckham/Instagram

"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90's 🤣 by the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it 🤔 #DadDidItFirst 😂 @joshwoodcolour 🔥 @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham 🔥," David captioned a photo of him with his sons, joking that he's the trio's trendsetter.

He continued, writing, "Don't worry boys it will be gone in a few weeks 😂 @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Related Articles
Victoria and David Beckham Pose Together in Matching Orange Outfits: 'Matchy Matchy'
Victoria and David Beckham Pose Together in Matching Coral Outfits: 'Matchy Matchy'
David Beckham/Instagram Victoria Bekham Karaoke https://www.instagram.com/p/CgXTZEOIZTZ/
Victoria Beckham Channels Her Inner Posh as She Performs Spice Girls Karaoke on Vacation
victoria beckham, harper beckham
Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper, 10, Called Her Spice Girls Outfits 'Unacceptable' and 'Too Short'
Tell me you’re Posh, without telling me you’re Posh
Victoria Beckham Launches TikTok Account — and She's Already Channeling Posh Spice
Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Youngest Son, Cruz's 17th Birthday: 'We Love U So Much'
Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Youngest Son Cruz's 17th Birthday: 'We Love You So Much'
Beckhams Share Snaps of Birthday Girl Harper with Taylor Swift, Eva Longoria and Helping Brooklyn at Wedding. https://www.instagram.com/victoriabeckham/
Harper Beckham Fixes Brother Brooklyn's Wedding Suit, Poses with Eva Longoria in 11th Birthday Tribute Pics
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England
David and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline
Victoria Beckham Wishes 'Most Incredible Husband' David Beckham a Happy Birthday: 'You Are My Everything' tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdC-VnTOLls/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CdDFBn4uWT-/
Victoria Beckham Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Husband' David: 'You Are My Everything'
Romeo, david Beckham
Romeo Beckham Debuts New Neck Tattoo Inspired by His Father David Beckham's Ink
David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Mark Their 23rd Wedding Anniversary: 'She Will Always Be My Posh'
Cruz Beckham photographed by Steven Klein for i-D Issue 367
Cruz Beckham Shows Off Pink Buzz Cut and Tattoos on First Magazine Cover, Making Mom Victoria 'So Proud'
Harper and David Beckham
Watch David Beckham and Daughter Harper Celebrate Pancake Day with Flapjack Flipping Contest
victoria beckham LBD
Victoria Beckham Channels Her Posh Spice Alter Ego Wearing an LBD at the Beach
David Beckham Instagram
David Beckham and His Kids Enjoy Holiday Fun at London's Winter Wonderland
Victoria Beckham and Harper
Victoria Beckham and Harper Enjoy Sweet Mommy-Daughter Spa Day: 'Happy Weekend'
Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Victoria Beckham Shares Throwback Photo Wearing Banana Clips at Age 13: 'Always Been a Trendsetter'