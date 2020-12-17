“The making of… never work with kids or animals!!" the Spice Girls alum joked on Instagram

All Grown Up! Victoria Beckham Shows Hilarious Chaos of Getting 4 Kids to Pose for Christmas Card

Rallying four kids and three dogs for a photo is no small feat — even for superstar Victoria Beckham.

On Thursday, the Spice Girls alum and designer, 46, shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the Beckham family Christmas card photoshoot, during which sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 9, struggle to keep track of their pets and pose for the camera at the same time.

“The making of… never work with kids or animals!! 😂😂 Love you @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven” she captioned the post.

"Hahaha this is such a normal family 😂" one Instagram user said of the relatable video. "Love it...this cracked me up. So nice to see what a normal family you are 😄" a second wrote.

Victoria also shared what appears to be the winning card — a photoshopped picture of Cruz and Beckham with devil horns, Romeo with antlers and Harper wearing an adorable Santa Claus hat. "Kisses at Christmas! Lots of love from all of us x xx @davidbeckham@brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham@cruzbeckham #HarperSeven x x x" the fashion designer wrote.

"Lovely family ❤️" one person commented, while other wished the famous family a Merry Christmas and left plenty of heart eye emojis.

Brooklyn reunited with his family for the holidays, but it's unclear if his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, joined him. (The pair spent Thanksgiving with her family in Palm Beach, Florida).

Last week, Victoria chatted about the upcoming wedding between Brooklyn and Peltz, 25, during a new episode of Lorraine. She expressed gratitude that her oldest child has found the love of his life.

"He's so happy — they are both so happy," Victoria said of her son and the actress, who began dating last fall and got engaged over the summer. "[Nicola] is just wonderful."

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," Victoria continued. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."

"It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited," added the former Spice Girl, quipping, "What will I wear?"

Brooklyn and Peltz confirmed their engagement on July 11 in a pair of matching social media posts, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," the groom-to-be wrote alongside a romantic snap of the newly engaged couple.