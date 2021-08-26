Victoria Beckham Shares Throwback Photo Wearing Banana Clips at Age 13: 'Always Been a Trendsetter'

The hair accessory reigned supreme in the '90s, and has since made a comeback along with other nostalgic trends from the decade

Victoria Beckham just proved she's always been stylish.

In honor of International Dog Day on Thursday, the pop star-turned-fashion-designer, 47, shared two throwback photos of herself at age 13 posing with a dog named Bambi — and wearing a banana clip several years before the hair accessory became a mainstream trend.

"Some retro moments for #InternationalDogDay! Aged 13 with Bambi the dog in some very chic banana clips (they're back in right? I've always been a trend setter 😂)" she captioned the post. (Banana clips reigned supreme in the '90s, and have since made a comeback along with low-rise jeans, trucker hats and all-things velour.)

Beckham continued, "and then my starring role in the Goffs Oak dog show, I was on route to Crufts before being a Spice Girl got in the way 😂."

In the first photo, the star is holding an adorable Yorkie and wearing her banana clip with a pink tank that featured criss-cross cutouts. In the second, the former Spice Girl is photographed rocking a linen set and a pearl necklace, posing with not one Yorkie but three!

Beckham gave us another nostalgic Instagram moment earlier this week, posing in a little black dress reminiscent of the ones she often wore during her time as the impossibly chic and most fashionable member of the Spice Girls.

"Posh washed up on a Florida beach! 😂" she joked in the caption.

Victoria accessorized the timeless frock with oversized sunglasses and a trendy Bottega Veneta green Cassette bag as she posed in the sand with her hip popped and one arm up.

In the '90s, Posh Spice was undeniably the fashion girl of the pop group — she once had trouble deciding between the "little Gucci dress" and the "little Gucci dress" in an iconic scene from the movie Spice World and later admitted her wardrobe budget was the largest of all five Spice Girls.