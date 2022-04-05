Victoria Beckham Shares Rare Photo with Sister Ahead of Son Brooklyn's Wedding

Victoria Beckham and her nearly identical younger sister struck a pose while celebrating her niece Tallulah May’s 20th birthday

Victoria Beckham and her sister Louise Adams have people doing a double take!

The fashion designer, 47, and her younger sister posed together for a rare photo while celebrating the 20th birthday of Victoria's niece. The Spice Girls singer posted the sweet snap to her Instagram Story with the caption, "Happy birthday @tallulahxmay. We love you so much!"

In the photo, the sisters are even dressed alike, with Victoria wearing a simple navy blue number with her hair falling effortlessly down her back, while Adams donned a black top and slicked-back hair. Victoria's niece (Adams' daughter), Tallulah May, looked stunning in a multicolored, printed strapless dress as she struck a pose with the nearly identical sisters.

The family photo comes just ahead of son Brooklyn's upcoming nuptials to fiancée Nicola Peltz. The pair got engaged in July 2020 — a little more than six months after first going public with their relationship on Instagram in January.

In a November 2021 interview with Hello!, Brooklyn opened up about his wedding plans, explaining he had hoped to have tied the knot by now, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, they decided to hold off.

"We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Brooklyn said in the interview. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm traveling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

Added Brooklyn: "I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

In honor of Peltz's 27th birthday in January, the photographer penned a sweet message to his forever love, noting that he's looking forward to a long and happy life with the Bates Motel actress.