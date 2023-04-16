Victoria Beckham Shares a Look at Her Workout — Featuring Shirtless Husband David in Background

Victoria Beckham is showing off her workout routine, photobombs included!

The fashion designer, 48, shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her workout on her Instagram Story on Sunday. And in one photo, she had a surprise guest — husband David Beckham.

"I'm in my strength training phase," Victoria wrote on Instagram over a photo of her mid-stretch, wearing black workout gear and white-and-pink sneakers.

Victoria Beckham shares gym workout on her Instagram Story. Victoria Beckham/Instagram

"Before and after every section it's key to [mobilize] and stretch," she continued. "Recovery is as important as the workout itself!"

In a follow-up photo, Beckham could be seen leaning on gym equipment mid-workout, in what appears to be a pic taken by her husband. In a background mirror, David, 47, can be seen positioned in front of her — shirtless and with just a hat on. Fittingly, Victoria pasted two laughing emojis over the photo and right next to her shirtless husband.

"I follow with my training session which I vary day to day to focus on different areas of the body," she also wrote. "Today I'm working on my upper body strength with a combination of resistance-based exercises."

After her gym time, the Spice Girls singer shared an image of her "post-gym shake" from brand Puori along with some almonds and a banana. "It helps to aid muscle recovery and growth, and I love that this one is minimally processed with no GMO, pesticides or hormones," Beckham shared.

This isn't Victoria's first time teasing David at the gym either, as just last month, she tossed a playful jab his way in a sweet workout selfie. "While one of us works really hard… the other one looks great not doing much 🥴" she wrote in the caption, tagging their trainer Bobby Rich.

As Victoria previously told The Sunday Times in 2017, she prefers to work out alone, as it was "really the only time in the day I get to myself."

"No one comes into the gym, no one follows me in there with a laptop," she said at the time.

"If I'm standing in the kitchen for too long, then laptops will come floating in my direction. Someone always wants something approved, something signed off," explained Victoria. "Other than the children, no one dares come into the gym."

While the Beckhams may work out together from time to time, they've also made time to celebrate son Brooklyn Beckham on his first wedding anniversary to wife Nicola Peltz.

Victoria shared an Instagram post last week where she and David posed with the happy couple, as she wore a gray shirt and ripped jeans, while David wore a white shirt and jeans, placing his arm around his son's shoulder.

"So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary 💕," Victoria wrote, adding, "We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham."

"Today was so fun! We love you so much 💖💖," Nicola, 28, replied in the comments section.

Brooklyn and Peltz tied the knot in Palm Beach, Fla., at an elegant black-tie affair held on her family's estate on April 9, 2022. On Instagram, she celebrated with a post of her own along with the caption, "I can't believe it's been a year since I walked down the aisle 🥹 I love you so much, baby."

And before their one-year anniversary, the 24-year-old Beckham even unveiled a giant tattoo of his wife's face on his arm during a The Jennifer Hudson Show appearance in March. "I actually got my wife's portrait on my arm, that's the latest one I got," he said.