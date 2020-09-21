Romeo Beckham Is All Grown Up! See His Stylish Look at Mom Victoria's London Fashion Week Show

The fashion designer mentioned 21-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham and his new fiancée Nicola Peltz — who were noticeably absent from the family photo — writing, “we missed you xx," in the caption of her Instagram post

Not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop one of Hollywood’s most famous families from showing support for mom Victoria Beckham.

On Monday, the designer, 46, shared two photos with husband David, 45, sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 9, from the socially distant presentation of her spring/summer 2021 collection during London Fashion Week.

"My favourite (and only) guests this season! 😂 love you all so much @davidbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven xx,” she wrote alongside the Instagram post.

In the first photo, the always-trendy family is sporting mostly black and white ensembles — with the exception of Harper, who wore a printed purple maxi dress for the occasion! In the second snap, all five Beckhams are showing off their protective face masks.

Although the Beckham’s oldest son, 21-year-old Beckham, and his new fiancée Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from the family photo, Victoria shouted them out in the caption, writing, “we missed you @brooklynbeckham @nicolannepeltz xx”

"beautiful family! ❤️ we miss you all so much!!" Nicola commented under the post. Brooklyn, who popped the question to his girlfriend in July, added, "Love you guys xx so proud of you mum ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Vogue Business reported last week that the former Spice Girl planned to host an "intimate salon show" this year in order to adhere to the UK's COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. But just a few days before the show, Victoria decided to present her new collection to small groups of three guests at a time inside Hoxton art gallery instead, according to The Guardian. Visitors were given monogrammed silk “VB” face masks upon entering the venue, the outlet reports.

