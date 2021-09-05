Victoria Beckham Shares a Cheeky Shot of Husband David in the Pool: 'You're Welcome'

"Happy Sunday," Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of husband David Beckham putting his derrière on display in Versace briefs

Victoria Beckham is giving her 29 million Instagram followers a Sunday treat.

The fashion mogul, 47, put husband David Beckham's derrière on display, posting a photo of PEOPLE's 2015 Sexiest Man Alive, 46, in their pool with his Versace briefs pulled down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Sunday, you're welcome!" Victoria wrote in the caption.

Her post elicited quite the response in her comments section. "Bottoms up!!" wrote Elton John's husband David Furnish. "It's a full moon today!" journalist Derek Blasberg commented.

Victoria has recently been on the other side of David's camera, when he directed her Victoria Beckham Beauty campaign in May. "Okay so we are in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty," she said in a behind-the-scenes video at the time.

"We've got the lovely [hairstylist] Ken [Paves] and my director for the day who is going to be filming me," Victoria added, panning over to her husband. "He's good. He's got my back. The director's got my back!"

David has proven to be the ultimate Instagram husband, even filling in for her makeup artist on a shoot last week. "So I found a local makeup artist...... Seems to be working out!" she wrote on her Instagram Story, posting a snap of him giving her a touch-up.

The couple, who tied the knot on July 4, 1999, has passed down the creative gene to their children: sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, and 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven. Brooklyn photographed his fiancée Nicola Peltz, 26, for Vogue Germany back in April.

RELATED VIDEO: Nicola Peltz Shares Sweet Photo with Victoria and David Beckham's 'Loving' Daughter Harper

After he began pursuing photography as a teenager, Brooklyn found the perfect practice models by shooting his famous family. "I love shooting [them] – of course it's always going to be a much more intimate shot when you know your subject so well," he told PEOPLE in 2017.