Victoria Beckham's Sweet '90s Throwback with Husband David Beckham Makes Us Say 'Viva Forever'
Victoria and David Beckham are celebrating their long-lasting love with sweet Valentine's Day tributes to each other.
On Monday, the fashion designer, 47, shared a throwback picture of the pair snuggled up in New York City on Instagram.
"1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later ❤️ taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham," she wrote alongside the image. "I love you @davidbeckham ❤️"
Their son Romeo, 19, responded in the comment section, writing "Love you both ❤️❤️"
The former soccer player, 46, also wished his wife and daughter Harper, 10, a happy Valentine's Day with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.
"Happy valentines to my girls ❤️❤️ 2 beautiful & strong women," he shared.
He added, "BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine 😂 love you @victoriabeckham ❤️"
In the lead up to Valentine's Day, David shared a black and white photo of himself jokingly fuming after his daughter admitted she had a crush on someone.
"Roses are red🌹 Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face 🤬🤬🤬," Beckham on Instagram last month. "But it's ok she said daddy you are my only valentine ❤️."
