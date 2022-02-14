Victoria Beckham's Sweet '90s Throwback with Husband David Beckham Makes Us Say 'Viva Forever'

"1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later," Victoria Beckham captioned the sentimental tribute
By Stephanie Wenger February 14, 2022 03:45 PM
Victoria and David Beckham are celebrating their long-lasting love with sweet Valentine's Day tributes to each other.

On Monday, the fashion designer, 47, shared a throwback picture of the pair snuggled up in New York City on Instagram.

"1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later ❤️ taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham," she wrote alongside the image. "I love you @davidbeckham ❤️"

Their son Romeo, 19, responded in the comment section, writing "Love you both ❤️❤️"

The former soccer player, 46, also wished his wife and daughter Harper, 10, a happy Valentine's Day with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Happy valentines to my girls ❤️❤️ 2 beautiful & strong women," he shared.

He added, "BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine 😂 love you @victoriabeckham ❤️"

In the lead up to Valentine's Day, David shared a black and white photo of himself jokingly fuming after his daughter admitted she had a crush on someone.

"Roses are red🌹 Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face 🤬🤬🤬," Beckham on Instagram last month. "But it's ok she said daddy you are my only valentine ❤️."

The couple — who have been married since 1999 — also share sons Cruz, 16, and Brooklyn, 22.

