Victoria Beckham's Fall Reebok Collection Is Here: Shop the Latest Drop Before It Sells Out!

Victoria Beckham just launched her highly anticipated second collection with Reebok -- here's what we're loving

By Mikayla Grossman
July 24, 2019 04:33 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Reebok just released its (highly awaited!) second collaboration with fashion icon Victoria Beckham.

The fall 2019 line features elevated sportswear designed by the industry powerhouse. The unisex collection offers a variety of high-performance streetwear styles including sleek leggings for $130 and edgy hoodies for $250. The second drop also includes  ballet-inspired apparel, like a pair of luxe $300 slouchy training joggers and a flowy dance skirt for $130.

Beckham, 45, says she was influenced by the youth culture of London, as well as her own active lifestyle, professional dance training and devotion to balancing style and sport. 

Reebok

“Working out makes me feel strong and empowered and that ethos is reflected throughout the collection,” Beckham said in a press release. 

The line, including windbreakers, leggings and shoes, comes in an array of colors, varying from bright neon and blushy pink to earthy khaki and militaristic navy. 

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Is the New Queen of Athleisure Thanks to Her Hot-Selling Reebok Line

The new items also pay homage to the star’s first partnership with Reebok, which she says was rooted in “nostalgia.” Reminiscent of the late ’80s and early ’90s, the outerwear items feature big logos and bold graphics. 

Reebok

Buy It! Reebok VB Bolton Lo Shoes, $250; Reebok.com/VictoriaBeckham

“I was super excited when Reebok approached me and asked me to do a collaboration — I wanted to do it for a long time,” Beckham said upon the launch of her first collection with the brand. 

She attributes the success of the line to its adaptable, wearable, and functional design. 

Reebok

“I think it looks quite effortless. I think that it definitely has a strong fashion message behind it. I think it’s very me,” she shared. 

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary with Epic Throwback Photos

The Reebok x Victoria Beckham FW19 collection is available staring July 24, 2019 online at Reebock.com/VictoriaBeckham and at worldwide premium retailers. 

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.