Victoria Beckham Says Her Glamorous Wedding to David Was 'Much More Intimate Than It Looked' 

“I don’t think I realized when I met David quite what the two of us together would be,” Victoria Beckham told The Business of Fashion during its annual BoF VOICES 2022 gathering

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 05:24 PM
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Twenty-three years later, Victoria Beckham is opening up about her famous wedding to David Beckham.

While chatting with The Business of Fashion during its BoF VOICES 2022 event last week, the fashion designer got candid about the misconceptions surrounding her marriage to the former soccer player, 47, including the glamorization of their 1999 nuptials.

"I think that the media glamorized the wedding much more than it actually was," Victoria, 48, began.

The two married on July 4, 1999, in Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin. And although the ceremony had two golden thrones on which the couple sat on — "Can you believe it?!" Victoria recalled — the mom of four revealed that the ceremony was "actually much more intimate than it looked."

"I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humor does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be]," she told the outlet.

Victoria further explained that their guest list was composed of their inner circle — the Spice Girl members, David's soccer teammates and the couple's friends and family (her eldest son Brooklyn, now 23, served as ring bearer at the time).

While their nuptials made headlines, so did many other facets of the couple's life and it was that sort of media attention, mixed with their industry talents, that turned the couple into a powerhouse duo. "I don't think I realized when I met David quite what the two of us together would be," Victoria admitted.

She continued: "When you took David in Manchester United and then you took me in the Spice Girls it was huge. I mean everywhere that we went we were followed by fans and paparazzi and constantly being talked about."

Victoria also recalled rumors that speculated the two were "only together to build a brand." Her response to the hearsay? "I'm like, listen, we've been married for 25 years now. If I didn't genuinely love this man — I mean, 25 years is a long, long time," she joked.

But she doesn't deny the major influence they carried — and still do. "I suppose a whole brand was born at that time," she said.

Over two decades later, the couple is still in love. This past July, the two reached their 23rd wedding anniversary, which Victoria celebrated with an Instagram post dedicated to David.

"They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" she wrote under a candid photograph of the two smiling.

On his end, David shared a clip from a throwback appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen's Ali G Show, in which he confessed he was "into Posh" (Victoria's onstage moniker) way before they had even met.

"23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies," he wrote on Instagram, referring to their children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. "I love you , we all love you."

Related Articles
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Husband in 'All I Want for Christmas Is David Beckham' Hoodie
David Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Christmas with Matching Family PJs: 'Beckham Family Tradition'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTvomsu_8i/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D victoriabeckham Verified Check me out!!😂 The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!! ☃️Kisses xx VB 1d; LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Victoria Beckham attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham Posts Cute Childhood Photo of Her Dressed as a Snowman: 'Check Me Out!'
Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, Harper, Victoria, and David Beckham
All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids
David & Victoria Beckham Attend The 'Versace Club' Gala Party In London. (Photo by Justin GoffUK Press via Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham Regrets Matching Leather Look with Husband David Beckham: 'It Haunts Me'
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England.
Victoria Beckham on Son Brooklyn's 'Beautiful' Wedding: 'To See My Son Happy Means So Much'
David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Mark Their 23rd Wedding Anniversary: 'She Will Always Be My Posh'
victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun at Her Past Hairstyles in Life in Looks TikTok: 'Absolutely Not'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate Third Anniversary as a Couple: 'I'm So Lucky'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate 3rd Anniversary as a Couple: 'I'm So Lucky'
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
Victoria Beckham and Spice Girls Reunite
Spice Girls Reunite for Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday: 'A Friendship for Life'
Victoria Beckham Supported by Family as She Celebrates Her Paris Fashion Week Debut
Victoria Beckham Shares Photo with David Beckham and All Four Kids at Paris Fashion Week Debut
Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B from The Spice Girls
Victoria Beckham Is Down for a Hologram Spice Girls Tour but 'Couldn't Commit' to Stage Return
Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Victoria Beckham Gets 'Overwhelmed with Emotion' at PFW Show with Brooklyn and Nicola in Front Row
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Victoria Beckham is seen on the streets of Brooklyn on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Victoria Beckham Reveals How Spice Girls Inspired Her Fashion and Beauty Lines: 'Learned So Much'