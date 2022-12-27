Victoria Beckham Says Her Glamorous Wedding to David Was 'Much More Intimate Than It Looked' 

Twenty-three years later, Victoria Beckham is opening up about her famous wedding to David Beckham.

While chatting with The Business of Fashion during its BoF VOICES 2022 event last week, the fashion designer got candid about the misconceptions surrounding her marriage to the former soccer player, 47, including the glamorization of their 1999 nuptials.

"I think that the media glamorized the wedding much more than it actually was," Victoria, 48, began.

The two married on July 4, 1999, in Luttrellstown Castle outside Dublin. And although the ceremony had two golden thrones on which the couple sat on — "Can you believe it?!" Victoria recalled — the mom of four revealed that the ceremony was "actually much more intimate than it looked."

"I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humor does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be]," she told the outlet.

Victoria further explained that their guest list was composed of their inner circle — the Spice Girl members, David's soccer teammates and the couple's friends and family (her eldest son Brooklyn, now 23, served as ring bearer at the time).

While their nuptials made headlines, so did many other facets of the couple's life and it was that sort of media attention, mixed with their industry talents, that turned the couple into a powerhouse duo. "I don't think I realized when I met David quite what the two of us together would be," Victoria admitted.

She continued: "When you took David in Manchester United and then you took me in the Spice Girls it was huge. I mean everywhere that we went we were followed by fans and paparazzi and constantly being talked about."

Victoria also recalled rumors that speculated the two were "only together to build a brand." Her response to the hearsay? "I'm like, listen, we've been married for 25 years now. If I didn't genuinely love this man — I mean, 25 years is a long, long time," she joked.

But she doesn't deny the major influence they carried — and still do. "I suppose a whole brand was born at that time," she said.

Over two decades later, the couple is still in love. This past July, the two reached their 23rd wedding anniversary, which Victoria celebrated with an Instagram post dedicated to David.

"They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" she wrote under a candid photograph of the two smiling.

On his end, David shared a clip from a throwback appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen's Ali G Show, in which he confessed he was "into Posh" (Victoria's onstage moniker) way before they had even met.

"23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh. Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies," he wrote on Instagram, referring to their children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. "I love you , we all love you."