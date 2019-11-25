Victoria Beckham Says Son Romeo Used Her Spice Girls Clout to Gain More Followers on TikTok

Romeo Beckham is aware of mother Victoria Beckham‘s fame — and he’s ready to use her legendary pop-star status to his TikTok benefit.

On Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Victoria explained how that viral video of her dancing with her 17-year-old son in their kitchen earlier this month came to be. The clip, which was posted on Romeo’s new TikTok account, showed the mother and son grooving to the Spice Girls hit song, “Spice Up Your Life.”

“He came home the other day and he said, ‘You know, Mom, I’ve just joined TikTok, will you do a dance with me?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, what should we dance to?’ He said the Spice Girls,” Victoria, 45, told Ellen DeGeneres. “And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram, and he said, ‘That’ll get my numbers up.'”

That Instagram Story post on Posh Spice’s account read “Go watch our tik Tok 😂,” with a shout-out to Romeo’s new social media profile, which now has some 142,000 followers. Romeo cleverly used the hashtags “#spicegirls” and “#poshmum” on his viral post.

“He used me,” Victoria joked.

Recorded inside a kitchen, Victoria breaks it down with Romeo (who wears a long-sleeved shirt from Justin Bieber‘s Drew fashion label) as he tries to keep up with his mom’s moves.

The home video of the two dancing side by side was not only a TikTok success for Romeo but also proved that Victoria’s still got it, showing that her Spice Girls energy is still second nature.

“It was a lot of fun,” Victoria told DeGeneres, “but I have to say, I think that Romeo definitely takes after his dad with his moves.”

The Beckham children — sons Brooklyn Joseph, 20, and Cruz David, 14, and daughter Harper Seven, 8, who Victoria shares with soccer pro David Beckham, 44 — often embrace their mother’s music icon status, even though they weren’t even born during the height of the Spice Girls’ fame.

Image zoom Victoria Beckham and Romeo Beckham, 2018 Donato Sardella/Getty

Over the summer, Victoria shared a photo of Harper striking a Posh pose near a retro photo of herself, complete with the peace sign that became the go-to move for the famous girl group.

“When u bump into Mummy Spice! X #harperseven 😂😂 #girlpower,” she captioned the post.

Little Harper has channeled her mother’s iconic style before. In 2018, she got a haircut styled just like Posh Spice’s old bob from the late 1990s.

Romeo doesn’t let his celebrity dad off the hook either, often playfully calling out David’s style. In October, the second-oldest child posted a side-by-side image featuring a current photo of himself sporting a braided hairstyle beside a throwback image of his father wearing cornrows.

“Who wore it better,” read the Instagram Story post, followed by a poll that gave Romeo’s followers a choice between “DAD” or “ME.”