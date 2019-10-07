Victoria Beckham Says She's Not Trying to Look Any Younger: 'I Like How Getting Older Feels'

Victoria Beckham is embracing her age.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl, 45, sat down with UK talk show This Morning at her London storefront, where she spoke candidly about everything from her biggest makeup fails to getting older (which she’s perfectly fine with, by the way).

“I’m not trying to look any younger at all,” the British beauty revealed, according to the Daily Mail. “I just wanna look good for my age. I wanna look like the best version of myself. I wanna look after what I have.”

Beckham, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of her self-titled fashion line last month, continued, “I don’t really want to change anything. And I’m okay with that.”

“I like how getting older feels. I’m okay with how it looks because it is what it is. Everybody is going to get older. [But] I don’t love how it [getting older] sounds.”

Still, it’s no secret that the former pop princess, who notoriously eats salmon every single day to maintain her dewy complexion, takes skincare seriously.

Speaking with Into the Gloss earlier this month, Beckham revealed the pricy products she uses on a daily basis, including Sarah Chapman's Skinesis Stem Cell Collagen Activator ($265), the

Estée Lauder Morning Aura primer ($95) and the La Mer Moisturizing Soft Lotion ($260).

Beckham says the luxurious beauty regime (which costs nearly $2,000 in total), has actually gotten less complicated as she’s gotten older, thanks to more settled skin and fewer wacky looks from her Spice Girls days.

“I used to have quite bad skin when I was younger and I was constantly covering up spots and things like that. Luckily, I don’t have to worry too much about that anymore. Over time, you learn what works for you,” she explained.

“And, you know, I tried some interesting looks in the Spice Girls. At this point, I’ve done so many photo shoots and red carpets that I’ve learned so much about my beauty style by looking back at pictures of myself.”