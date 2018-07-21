Now You Can Own the Dress Victoria Beckham Wore to the Royal Wedding!

If you loved the outfit Victoria Beckham wore to the royal wedding, you’re in luck because the exact dress is on sale now!

Beckham, 44, who wore a navy dress from her own 2019 collection as she watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot in May, announced on Friday that she had been able to release the dress early.

“I went to a very special wedding recently and wanted to wear something that felt feminine, and appropriate, but also had a bit of an edge to it,” the mother of four wrote on her website, explaining where the idea for the design came from.

“This dress was the perfect choice, I felt great in it all day and knew I wanted to make it available for my customer[s] this summer,” she added.

The dress, which is available to purchase online at the designer’s website, costs £1,495 (about $1,964).

Victoria Beckham Sipa via AP Images

However, if you love the dress’ silhouette but aren’t so crazy about navy blue, according to Vogue, a red and milk version of the look will be released when the rest of the pre-spring/summer 2019 collection officially launches.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Reveals the Royal Wedding Was ‘the Best Day’ and Gushes About Meghan’s Dress

In a video for Vogue Paris, the former Spice Girl went into further detail about what makes the dress so special.

“So I went to a little wedding a few months ago,” she began, before admitting “it was the Royal Wedding actually, not such a little wedding.”

Continuing, she remarked: “I knew that I wanted something that was appropriate, something that was feminine, something that I felt comfortable in, but I also wanted it to have a little bit of edge. So I designed this dress that has this really beautiful D-ring neck detail, because I love the toughness.”

Victoria and David Beckham

Beckham added that the dress is “very, very slimming, which is always key” and has “a nice slash down the front to get some skin out,” which lets it feel feminine and sexy while still being appropriate for a formal occasion.

She also explained how even though the dress has long sleeves, it was designed to withstand the summer heat.

“And then we’ve got these slips in the sleeves,” she continued. “When I wore it I had it open so I could get some arm out. It was the hottest day that I think England has ever had. I was sitting in the car for two hours before I got to the royal wedding, and I felt cool and comfortable, so it’s perfect for summer.”

Days after the royal wedding took place in May, Beckham revealed that she was trying to move up the release date of the dress, which originally wasn’t supposed to be available until November.

“The dress is one of my favorites: it isn’t in store until November, but we’ve had so many inquiries about it that I’m seeing whether I can bring it forward,” she told the Evening Standard.