Victoria Beckham Roasts Husband David's Christmas Caroling: 'You're Trying Hard with That Vocal'
Victoria Beckham playfully poked fun at David’s singing skills in a video posted to Instagram on Friday
David and Victoria Beckham know how to get into the holiday spirit!
In a festive video posted to Victoria's Instagram on Friday, David, 46, can be seen taking his Christmas caroling quite literally, singing "The Christmas Song" while roasting chestnuts over an open fire and wearing a Santa hat.
"Oh my god, he's actually – you're trying hard with that vocal," Victoria, 47, tells her husband of over two decades while laughing, to which David cheekily replies, "Oh, I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Adele."
"Does anyone love Christmas more than my husband?!?" Victoria captioned the adorable and hilarious video, tagging Adele and adding the hashtag "#burninghisnuts."
The holiday season is all about spending time together for the Beckham family. On Thursday, Victoria shared a sweet snap of David and their youngest child, 10-year-old Harper, enjoying some father-daughter time ahead of the Christmas weekend.
"Cosy moments getting us ready for Christmas! Kisses @davidbeckham, Harper and Fig," the singer captioned the adorable set of photos. In the first pic, David is giving Harper a piggyback ride as they both grin ear-to-ear, while the second photo shows the former pro soccer player cuddling up to the family's pup, Fig.
Earlier this month, the couple got festive by donning ugly holiday sweaters together, with David rocking a blue sweater with white snowflakes and a large "Spice World" logo in the center.
Although Victoria didn't totally match her husband – she chose a Christmas jumper of her own – the couple has a history of wearing matching outfits together, like the infamous leather Gucci getups they rocked in the 90s.
"I really wish I had the courage to do it more now," Victoria said of matching with David during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I suppose the more that you get to know the industry and the older that you get, you know, the less naive. I mean we didn't know, we didn't care. We just had fun and we were like, 'Hey, let's wear matching leather.' And we did."