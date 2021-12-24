Victoria Beckham Roasts Husband David's Christmas Caroling: 'You're Trying Hard with That Vocal'

David and Victoria Beckham know how to get into the holiday spirit!

In a festive video posted to Victoria's Instagram on Friday, David, 46, can be seen taking his Christmas caroling quite literally, singing "The Christmas Song" while roasting chestnuts over an open fire and wearing a Santa hat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh my god, he's actually – you're trying hard with that vocal," Victoria, 47, tells her husband of over two decades while laughing, to which David cheekily replies, "Oh, I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Adele."

"Does anyone love Christmas more than my husband?!?" Victoria captioned the adorable and hilarious video, tagging Adele and adding the hashtag "#burninghisnuts."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The holiday season is all about spending time together for the Beckham family. On Thursday, Victoria shared a sweet snap of David and their youngest child, 10-year-old Harper, enjoying some father-daughter time ahead of the Christmas weekend.

David Beckham Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

"Cosy moments getting us ready for Christmas! Kisses @davidbeckham, Harper and Fig," the singer captioned the adorable set of photos. In the first pic, David is giving Harper a piggyback ride as they both grin ear-to-ear, while the second photo shows the former pro soccer player cuddling up to the family's pup, Fig.

David Beckham Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Earlier this month, the couple got festive by donning ugly holiday sweaters together, with David rocking a blue sweater with white snowflakes and a large "Spice World" logo in the center.

RELATED VIDEO: David Beckham and His Kids Enjoy Holiday Fun at London's Winter Wonderland

Although Victoria didn't totally match her husband – she chose a Christmas jumper of her own – the couple has a history of wearing matching outfits together, like the infamous leather Gucci getups they rocked in the 90s.