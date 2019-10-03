Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Favorite Spice Girls Look: ‘It Really Does Make Me Smile’

Victoria Beckham is sharing her favorite fashion memory from her days in the Spice Girls.

During a recent interview on British talk show This Morning, per the Daily Mail, the fashion icon and mother of four said that her favorite Spice Girls look was from their “Goodbye” music video, which premiered in 1998. “Goodbye” was later included on the girl group’s third studio album, Forever.

“My favorite Spice Girls look would be the ‘Goodbye’ video actually,” Beckham, 45, revealed. “I was pregnant with [her oldest child] Brooklyn at the time and I had a pixie haircut, I was wearing a Jil Sander dress, which was super chic, and just really natural, nice makeup.”

“I was at that stage of pregnancy when you are a little bit glowy,” she continued. “It was just very natural and I look back at that video and it really does make me smile because I had little Brooklyn in my tummy.”

Beckham shares son Brooklyn, 20, along with son Romeo, 17, son Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper Seven, 8, with husband David Beckham.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the fashion designer opened up about how she treats the idea of food around her kids in an effort to ensure they develop their own healthy habits.

“I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal — they need to see that their mum eats healthily,” Beckham said. “You need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are.”

“When you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective,” she also said of how becoming a mother has impacted her body image. “You realize they notice everything.”

Beckham also recently launched her clean beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, last month.

“There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content. Doing beauty has really helped with that — it’s been very liberating,” Beckham told Glamour UK of starting a makeup company in her mid-40s.

“I want to spread the word that everybody should feel like the best version of themselves,” she continued. “To look after what you have.”