Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper, 10, Called Her Spice Girls Outfits 'Unacceptable' and 'Too Short'

When it comes to fashion, Victoria Beckham's daughter, Harper, is her toughest critic.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the fashion designer revealed that her 10-year-old daughter is not a fan of her iconic Spice Girls ensembles.

"She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'" Beckham, 48, remembered of Harper's strong opinions on her Posh Spice wardrobe.

She also recalled how her husband, David Beckham, (with whom she shares Harper, as well as sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17) agreed with their daughter's sartorial sentiments.

"Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were,'" she said. "And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

Victoria Beckham Credit: John Stanton/WireImage

Beckham confessed, though, that she doesn't "really miss those outfits" from her Posh Spice days (with the exception of her Hermès Birkin bags and Tom Ford by Gucci pieces).

"The other Spice Girls weren't really into fashion, so I was fortunate to be able to take up most of the budget," she revealed, referring to the clothing allowance she received from the group's record label.

In the interview, the mom of four also opened up about social media and her concerns for her daughter when she joins the online world as well.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she said. "She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie," she added.

Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper | Credit: Victoria Beckham/instagram

Despite her thoughts on Posh Spice's iconic style, Harper hasn't entirely dismissed her mom's fashion choices.

Last July, she had a twinning moment with her mom when she donned the sold out Woven Silk Jersey Lace Cami Dress from Beckham's eponymous fashion line. The style entrepreneur sported the same purple and black number in an Instagram post last May.