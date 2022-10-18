Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun at Her Past Hairstyles in Life in Looks TikTok: 'Absolutely Not'

Victoria Beckham took to TikTok to rate her own hair evolution, from her Posh Spice days to her memorable early aughts looks

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 05:33 PM
victoria beckham
Photo: Jon Soohoo/WireImage; Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

Victoria Beckam is sharing her life in looks.

On Tuesday, the fashion designer and former pop star reflected on her past hair and makeup styles — some of which she's proud of and others, not so much.

Partaking in the popular TikTok trend in which users review anything from red carpet looks to interior designs, Beckham started the clip in glam while posing to the viral soundbite.

"How I feel about certain design choice with little to no explanation," the audio begins.

The video then cuts to two photos of Beckham-approved cuts – the first being a sleek bob belonging to Posh Spice (whose outfits are actually deemed "unacceptable" by Beckham's 11-year-old daughter Harper) and the second, a cool spiked pixie cut.

A couple of looks Beckham would never wear again: her 2007 blonde pixie cut with one-sided bangs and frosted lip gloss (which earned an "Absolutely not") and an asymmetrical chin-length dirty blonde bob (scoring at "100% no").

However, her long highlighted locks from the 2010s ranked at a "50/50" while a brunette wrap-around ponytail is a 'do Beckham is willing to revisit despite its impracticalness.

"Which one is your favorite?" she captioned the post to which her fans responded with high praise for the icon.

Since launching her TikTok account in July, Beckham has garnered over three million likes and has hit close to one million followers on the platform.

In addition to her debut video, in which she channeled her '90s music persona, she's shares all behind-the-scenes regarding her high-fashion career and life at home.

The multi-hyphenate, 48, has definitely come a long way in her style evolution too.

Just last month, Beckham made her debut at Paris Fashion Week where she walked her label's spring/summer 2023 collection down her first in-person show since the beginning of the pandemic.

During what turned out to be an emotional finale, Beckham greeted the audience with tears in her eyes. She later shared a post on Instagram writing, "Overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude 💕thank you Paris 🙏🏼I love you x."

Victoria Beckham Supported by Family as She Celebrates Her Paris Fashion Week Debut
Victoria Beckham/Instagram

There to support her were her husband David Beckham, 47, and their four children – Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 – as well as Nicola Peltz, who is married to the couple's eldest.

Squashing any rumors of an alleged feud between herself, and her Bates Motel daughter-in-law, Beckham shared a photo of David, their children and Peltz (alongside Vogue powerhouses Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful), captioning the post, "I'm so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey."

