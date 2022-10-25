Believe it or not, Victoria Beckham does have fashion regrets.

On Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she appeared alongside Anne Hathaway, the eponymous fashion designer revealed the one outfit in her repertoire that "haunts" her to this day — and surprisingly it's a couple's look with her husband, David Beckham, 47.

In a segment dubbed "So Posh or Oh Gosh!?" Beckham, 48, and Hathaway, 39, looked back at their past fashions with a series of throwback red carpet photos. Throughout their rounds, each had to share which outfits they either loved or hated.

Featured in the Spice Girl's roster was a pair of matching leather ensembles worn by herself and David in the '90s.

"It haunts me, it does haunt me, but I love it," she said, which prompted WWHL host Andy Cohen to ask if the reason for her reaction to the suiting because it was "hot."

Turns out, it was more of a fashion faux pas. "We were wearing Gucci [and] it was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself," she revealed.

But, there was a silver lining to the style gaffe. "We really thought about it and there was a naivety to it that was just so sweet," the style mogul shared.

On why the look actually spooks her, Beckham joked, "Because everybody pulls it out of the bag, Andy!" which raised a laugh from the Devil Wears Prada actress.

Also included in the game was a photo of the two stars posing together at the 2009 Met Gala, both of them donning Marc Jacobs — Beckham in a polka-dotted minidress with a train and pearl-studded heels and Hathaway in a satin plum strapless gown.

The Oscar winner shared that Jacobs let her keep the dress, which shocked Beckham. She revealed she had to return hers, exclaiming, "I had to give mine back!"

Justin GoffUK Press via Getty

The Beckhams' Matix-like style moment is clearly the talk of late-night television.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show last October, host Jimmy Fallon whipped out the photo while chatting with the mom of four about her iconic couple outfits with the former soccer player.

"We didn't do it that much but every time we did, it was very well-documented and will just not leave me alone, let me tell you," she said.

"It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did," she joked. "I think it was a naivety then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be."

Fallon then pulled out a more recent photo of the two sporting countryside chic outfits explaining, "You're both knockout, drop-dead gorgeous-looking people so it doesn't matter what you're really wearing."