Victoria Beckham Recreates Latex Catsuit Look 22 Years After Wearing It for Spice Girls Music Video

Victoria Beckham pulls off a latex catsuit just as well as she did 22 years ago — maybe even better!

Victoria, 44, brought back the iconic look from her Spice Girls‘ “Say You’ll Be There” music video as she celebrated her most iconic fashion looks in honor of the 10th anniversary of her brand for her family’s British Vogue cover shoot.

“Today we’re here at Vogue and we are shooting a cover story celebrating the rich and inspiring history of one of the most enduring style icons of all time — me. Victoria Beckham,” the star jokingly said in a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot.

Victoria showed off her flexibility in the latex catsuit and stilettos as she did one of her most famous Instagram photos: Lying on her side with one of her legs straight up in the air.

The look is one that Victoria’s husband of 19 years David Beckham holds dear to his heart.

He has said he knew Victoria was ‘The One’ before even meeting her in person. While watching a Spice Girls music video on TV, David proclaimed to a pal: “See the girl in the dark short dress? I’m going to marry her.”

The designer echoed her husband’s statement: “Completely love at first sight. He told me he went home and wrote my [telephone] number on so many other things in case he lost it.”

Besides her throwback fashion moment, the rest of Victoria’s British Vogue cover shoot was a family affair.

The star was joined by sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 13, and daughter Harper, 7, along with their family dog Olive.

Although husband David was not featured on the cover, the 43-year-old star was photographed alongside his children and wife in the magazine spread. He paid tribute to the success of Victoria’s fashion brand with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

David wrote, “Victoria has worked long and hard to build an incredibly successful brand over the last ten years and I am so proud of her. I’m happy to be in a position to support her dreams. It was an honour to have been part of the October @britishvogue cover shoot to celebrate @victoriabeckham and my beautiful family, it’s out on Friday. Thank you @edward_enninful ❤️.”