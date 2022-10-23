Victoria Beckham is feeling groovy, baby.

The fashion designer recently stepped out in a psychedelic printed blouse from her own line in New York City, and as soon as we saw her, we did a double take. It goes without saying that the mother of four always looks impeccable in classy and elegant ensembles, but it's a rather rare sighting to see her sporting such an eye-catching vibrant print.

Beckham's exact silk top retails for a cool $850, so it's certainly a luxe form of self-expression for most — but hey, we like where her head's at with this whimsical design. Since Posh Spice can do no wrong in our eyes, we're following her lead and leaning into the '70s vibe with zero hesitation now.

We found a few retro-inspired options at Tory Burch — which are on sale — including this elevated jersey top featuring a similar print in the same colorway as the star's. We also have our eyes on this pretty marble printed mock neck top, which would look sensational paired with wide-leg jeans or layered under cozy sweaters this fall.

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Printed Tissue Mock Neck Top, $109 (orig. $178); toryburch.com

For an affordable alternative, check out these cool tops from Shein on Amazon, which are under $25 and are a wise way to test-drive this look without a major investment. If you do go this route, heed reviewers' advice and definitely size up when ordering. Several posts mention that this top, while hip and stylish, does run a tad small.

And finally, if you want to ease your way into this print, pick up fun accessories, like this budget-friendly scarf from Steve Madden, or a pair of comfy platform sneakers featuring a boucle knit textured pattern that's bound to turn heads.

Shop these Victoria Beckham-inspired options below to bring back the disco era in a very modern way.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Short Sleeve Jersey Top, $159 (orig. $328); toryburch.com

Amazon

Buy It! Shein Printed Mock Neck Top, $22.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Steve Madden Psychedelic Square Scarf, $11.99 (orig. $20); nordstromrack.com

Amazon

Buy It! Shein Graphic Printed Mock Neck Top, $22.99; amazon.com

Revolve

Buy It! Soludos Psychedelic Spiral Ibiza Platform Sneakers, $149; revolve.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.