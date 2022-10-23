Lifestyle Style Victoria Beckham Brought Back the '70s in This $850 Psychedelic Blouse but You Can Do the Same for a Lot Less Shop similar groovy tops and accessories starting at $12 By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 23, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Gotham/GC Images Victoria Beckham is feeling groovy, baby. The fashion designer recently stepped out in a psychedelic printed blouse from her own line in New York City, and as soon as we saw her, we did a double take. It goes without saying that the mother of four always looks impeccable in classy and elegant ensembles, but it's a rather rare sighting to see her sporting such an eye-catching vibrant print. Beckham's exact silk top retails for a cool $850, so it's certainly a luxe form of self-expression for most — but hey, we like where her head's at with this whimsical design. Since Posh Spice can do no wrong in our eyes, we're following her lead and leaning into the '70s vibe with zero hesitation now. Here's the One Item We Can Actually Afford from Mary-Kate Olsen's Designer Outfit We found a few retro-inspired options at Tory Burch — which are on sale — including this elevated jersey top featuring a similar print in the same colorway as the star's. We also have our eyes on this pretty marble printed mock neck top, which would look sensational paired with wide-leg jeans or layered under cozy sweaters this fall. Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch Printed Tissue Mock Neck Top, $109 (orig. $178); toryburch.com For an affordable alternative, check out these cool tops from Shein on Amazon, which are under $25 and are a wise way to test-drive this look without a major investment. If you do go this route, heed reviewers' advice and definitely size up when ordering. Several posts mention that this top, while hip and stylish, does run a tad small. And finally, if you want to ease your way into this print, pick up fun accessories, like this budget-friendly scarf from Steve Madden, or a pair of comfy platform sneakers featuring a boucle knit textured pattern that's bound to turn heads. Shop these Victoria Beckham-inspired options below to bring back the disco era in a very modern way. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Celebrities and Models Are Choosing This One-and-Done Loungewear for Fall Hailey Bieber's $695 Designer Slippers Look So Similar to These Amazon Slippers That Are Now $25 Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried in September Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch Short Sleeve Jersey Top, $159 (orig. $328); toryburch.com Amazon Buy It! Shein Printed Mock Neck Top, $22.99; amazon.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Steve Madden Psychedelic Square Scarf, $11.99 (orig. $20); nordstromrack.com Amazon Buy It! Shein Graphic Printed Mock Neck Top, $22.99; amazon.com Revolve Buy It! Soludos Psychedelic Spiral Ibiza Platform Sneakers, $149; revolve.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.