Victoria Beckham Posts Cute Childhood Photo of Her Dressed as a Snowman: 'Check Me Out!'

Victoria Beckham is getting into the holiday spirit!

On Sunday, the fashion designer shared an adorable throwback photo of her younger self dressed in a snowman costume. In the photo, Beckham, 48, posed for the camera in the outfit complete with a hat and scarf.

"Check me out!!😂 The countdown to Christmas is ON!" she wrote in the Instagram caption. "One week to go!! ☃️Kisses xx VB."

Gearing up for the season, Beckham was joined by three of her children — Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20 — last Tuesday night at a holiday party for her brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

The mom of four — who also shares son Brooklyn, 23, with husband David Beckham — looked chic in a purple turtleneck paired with a brown midi skirt with side slits. Romeo matched his mom in a purple tracksuit, while Cruz opted for a brown jacket with a pair of black pants.

Harper looked stylish in a black eyelet top and long skirt, which she paired with a pair of yellow Air Jordan sneakers.

One shot, shared on Instagram, showed the mother-daughter pair with their arms around one another while a second picture featured the Spice Girls alum smiling with her three kids.

"Kisses from Dover Street! Love you #HarperSeven@RomeoBeckham@CruzBeckham 💕 xx," she captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Victoria uploaded a stealthily shot clip of her husband singing along to Mariah Carey's festive classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" while hanging out in the couple's London kitchen.

David, 47, was initially unaware of his wife taking the video of him crooning along to the tune as he was sipping a coffee and looking at his cell phone.

That all changed when David struggled to hit a note and Victoria coughed to grab his attention, after which she said "You were struggling with the high note weren't you?!"

In response, David jokingly replied, "Like you do?!" He then smiled and sang a loud, high-pitched "You" in time to the song's famous chorus lyric.

"@davidbeckham giving us his best @mariahCarey 🎶 🎄😂," Victoria captioned the video at the time.

The clip also gained approval from Carey herself, who later commented on the post, "My new fave rendition 😂 love you guys! ❤️🎄❤️🎄."