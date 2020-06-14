Victoria Beckham Reflects on Her Past Style, Says Wearing 'Very Tight' Clothes Were 'Sign of Insecurity'

Victoria Beckham said her personal style "has become more relaxed" over the years

Victoria Beckham, a patron of Graduate fashion week, is answering the questions of fashion students from all over the United Kingdom in a new post for The Guardian.

One student asked the 46-year-old designer about her personal style, which made Beckham reflect back on her fashion evolution. "When I was in the Spice Girls there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life, I have never worked with a stylist. I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed," she explained.

"Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted," she said.

The mother of four said that as her business took off and she became busier, her style also changed.

"I just can’t run around the studio doing everything in high heels. I’m juggling a lot: being a mom, being a wife, being in the studio every day," she said. "I remember one time at a show in New York where I wore a pair of masculine trousers and trainers, and everyone went crazy, 'Oh my God, she’s wearing trainers!' "

Beckham also said her confidence grew as she got older. "I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress," she explained.

The former Spice Girls band member also recalled her rise in the fashion industry, telling students that if she could go back and give her younger self advice it would be to trust her instincts.

"I always say I can handle mistakes that were made by me, but not mistakes that were made against my instinct," she said. "Trust that gut – it’s there for a reason."

When asked if she ever missed being a pop star, Beckham said that while she "had a lot of fun with the Spice Girls," she doesn't miss those days.

"I love what I do now, because it is a true creative output for me. I love making women feel like the best version of themselves," she explained. "I had a lot of fun with the Spice Girls, but I don’t miss those days and I don’t miss being on stage. That was then and this is now. Fashion is where I feel comfortable, and where I feel excited."

"I’m looking forward to the future in this industry, actually. I feel like we can all come out of this better, personally and professionally," Beckham said, adding that she believed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been a valuable learning experience for many.

"The generation coming into adulthood now will have experienced something that none of the rest of us have," she said of the coronavirus pandemic. "I feel like this has taught all of us a lot about how to work together as teams, both in our home lives and professionally. This crisis will have expanded the horizons of all of us, in a way."

Amid the outbreak, Beckham has been quarantining with her family — husband David Beckham and their four children, sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and 8-year-old daughter Harper. (Brooklyn, 21, has been living separately with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.)

The star admitted that throughout her time in lockdown, she has made sure to wake up every morning and get dressed as she would for work, though less formal.