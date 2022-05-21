Victoria Beckham Shares Never-Seen-Before Photos from Son Brooklyn's Wedding
Victoria Beckham had a ball celebrating her son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz last month.
The fashion designer, 48, posted a set of throwback photos on Instagram on Friday featuring her husband and daughter David and Harper Beckham, as well as several of their famous friends including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, among others.
The high-profile pack of pals was clearly enjoying the reception as they all had huge smiles on their faces in the mother of the groom's photos.
"Friday night throwback celebrating with friends post wedding! 🥂 We love you!!! @davidbeckham @evalongoria @kenpaves @serenawilliams @amberridinger @lorenridinger @marcanthony @nadiatferreira #HarperSeven 💕," Victoria captioned the pictures.
Victoria's son Brooklyn, 23, married his wife Nicola, 27, on April 9 in a Palm Beach, Florida ceremony.
The nuptials were an upscale black-tie event, held at Peltz's family estate.
The couple walked down the aisle in a traditional Jewish ceremony, with Nicola's grandmother serving as her maid of honor, a source told PEOPLE exclusively. Nicola and Brooklyn said their "I do's" in front of 600 guests and a rabbi.
Peltz showed off her new wedding ring and engagement band in an Instagram post on May 10. The former Bates Motel star wears an emerald-cut diamond eternity ring as well as an engagement band with oval-cut diamond flanked tapered baguettes.
"The ring," she captioned the pictures.