The fashion designer had strong feelings about getting dressed up while hunkered down at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Victoria Beckham Says She Refused to 'Give Up' and Wear Elastic Waistbands During Lockdown

The fashion designer said she first considered it "a novelty" to dress down in comfy clothes when quarantine began, she soon realized that she "still wanted to make an effort" with her outfits.

"I love to dress up and put makeup on and do my hair. It's who I am," Beckham, 47, said in an interview with Evening Standard. "I don't just dress up to look a certain way for other people. I do it because it makes me feel good about myself."

Beckham said she "obviously...was a little bit more relaxed at home" when it came to dressing, but overall she liked to maintain her usual sense of style and avoid living in loungewear.

"I wasn't going to automatically put on sweatpants, even if they are very nice Reebok sweatpants," she said, referencing her athleisure collab with the sportswear brand. "I wasn't just going to give up and put on an elasticated waistband."

The star also wanted to keep a sense a normalcy around her home and stay positive for her kids (Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 9) which is another reason why she wanted to dress up.

"I'm a bit of a cheerleader for the family. I wanted to wake up and be positive. I did feel positive, so for me to put on nice clothes and put a bit of makeup on, I'm not saying I was wandering around the house in super high heels, I don't want to shatter the illusion! But I still wanted to make a bit of an effort," Beckham explained.

She may not have been in high heels every day, but she definitely was keeping it chic in the footwear department. Earlier this week, after Justin Bieber sent her a pair of Crocs from his recent collaboration, she asked her Instagram audience if she should wear the purple shoes. 57% voted no, to which Beckham replied, "Well that was close! I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber."

The designer's husband of 21 years David Beckham enjoys her relaxed style, but she explained in her interview that because of her job in fashion, she still wanted to dress professionally.

"He likes me to dress casually but every day I was still working," Beckham said.

The star previously said that getting dressed up for special date nights with her husband keeps the spark alive in their marriage after over two decades together.