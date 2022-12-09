Lifestyle Style Victoria Beckham Says She 'Never Had a Nose Job' as She Reveals Contour 'Exclamation Trick' "It is the nose trick," Victoria Beckham said of the contouring hack she uses on her nose, which has led many to assume the Spice Girls alum has had a nose job By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 9, 2022 03:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Victoria Beckham is sharing some beauty wisdom just in time for the holidays. The Spice Girls alum, 48, explained she's "always had a nose like this" as she denied plastic surgery rumors and discussed contouring with beauty mogul pal Charlotte Tilbury in a video for the celebrity makeup artist's YouTube channel. "People have also said that I've had a nose job," Beckham said. "Never had a nose job. Always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick." Victoria Beckham Reveals How Spice Girls Inspired Her Fashion and Beauty Lines: 'Learned So Much' She and Tilbury, 49, demonstrated the trick (also known as the "exclamation trick") earlier in the video, using highlighter to draw an exclamation point down Beckham's nose. "It just gives you a button nose, which you've got a gorgeous little button nose," Tilbury told Beckham. Beckham then gifted Tilbury the Matte Bronzing Brick (retailing for $58) from Victoria Beckham Beauty, which she swears by for contouring her nose. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty The designer formerly known as Posh Spice credited her girl group era with sparking her passion for style and beauty as she spoke with Molly Sims for her Lipstick on the Rim podcast in October. "I learned so much about those Spice Girl days ... being on the stage and wearing a lot of makeup," she explained in a PEOPLE exclusive clip. "And let me tell you, the more tired that the Spice Girls got, the more makeup we put on our faces." "It was always a dream for me to create a modern luxury fashion and beauty house, and so I knew I had to do that myself," Beckham added. RELATED VIDEO: Victoria Beckham Says Being 'Thin' Is 'Old-Fashioned,' Talks New Health and Fitness Journey Beckham has also been candid about her feelings on plastic surgery since having her breast implants removed in 2014. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got," Beckham wrote in a letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue in 2017.