Victoria Beckham Says She 'Never Had a Nose Job' as She Reveals Contour 'Exclamation Trick'

Victoria Beckham is sharing some beauty wisdom just in time for the holidays.

The Spice Girls alum, 48, explained she's "always had a nose like this" as she denied plastic surgery rumors and discussed contouring with beauty mogul pal Charlotte Tilbury in a video for the celebrity makeup artist's YouTube channel.

"People have also said that I've had a nose job," Beckham said. "Never had a nose job. Always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick."

She and Tilbury, 49, demonstrated the trick (also known as the "exclamation trick") earlier in the video, using highlighter to draw an exclamation point down Beckham's nose. "It just gives you a button nose, which you've got a gorgeous little button nose," Tilbury told Beckham.

Beckham then gifted Tilbury the Matte Bronzing Brick (retailing for $58) from Victoria Beckham Beauty, which she swears by for contouring her nose.

The designer formerly known as Posh Spice credited her girl group era with sparking her passion for style and beauty as she spoke with Molly Sims for her Lipstick on the Rim podcast in October.

"I learned so much about those Spice Girl days ... being on the stage and wearing a lot of makeup," she explained in a PEOPLE exclusive clip. "And let me tell you, the more tired that the Spice Girls got, the more makeup we put on our faces."

"It was always a dream for me to create a modern luxury fashion and beauty house, and so I knew I had to do that myself," Beckham added.

Beckham has also been candid about her feelings on plastic surgery since having her breast implants removed in 2014.

"I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got," Beckham wrote in a letter to her 18-year-old self for British Vogue in 2017.