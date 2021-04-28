Yes, you read that right: The queen of heels is considering Crocs

Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham a Pair of Lilac Crocs (and She Might Actually Wear Them)

Victoria Beckham — former pop princess, current fashion designer, the person who wore all these insanely high heels and the forever embodiment of Posh — is considering wearing lilac Crocs. What a sign of the times!

The Spice Girls alumna, 47, posted a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share that street style king Justin Bieber gifted her a pair of the foam plastic slip-ons from his latest Crocs collaboration.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown...what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!" the designer wrote.

Next, Beckham showed her followers the press box Bieber sent, which included a Polaroid from the campaign. "Will I be wearing lilac Crocs?!" she captioned an Instagram poll (as of Wednesday morning, 57% of people say no!).

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

"Can't wait for the results," she captioned a close up video of the pastel-colored shoes, adorned with the Drew House logo and cartoon character charms.

"Thank you @justinbieber," Beckham added.

Victoria Beckham/Instagram Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The "Peaches" singer has yet to respond. In the meantime, we'll be patiently waiting for the fashion designer to step out in a hypebeast-approved streetwear look a la Bieber and Post Malone (who also launched a Crocs collaboration and helped boost the brand's cool factor).

Bieber — whose style is defined by oversized Drew House hoodies, bright T-shirts, baggy jackets and, yes, Crocs sandals, which he often embellishes with personalized charms and pairs with classic tube socks — launched his first collaboration with the shoe brand in October 2020.

The limited-edition Crocs X Justin Bieber with Drew Classic Clog sold out in minutes and even crashed the Crocs website (safe to say the polarizing shoe style is officially trendy again).

While we never thought we'd see the day that Beckham promoted the casual footwear on Instagram, much less wear them, she did nearly swear off heels back in 2016. In an interview with according to a new interview with the U.K.'s Telegraph, the star admitted that her signature show-stopping stilettos were about to become a "sometimes" look, rather than a "even in my backyard" look.