Victoria Beckham Says 'We Love' Son Brooklyn's Fiancée Nicola Peltz: 'She Is Just Wonderful'

Victoria Beckham has nothing but praise for her son Brooklyn's fiancée, Nicola Peltz.

The fashion designer appeared on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine, and chatted about the upcoming wedding between Brooklyn, 21, and Peltz, 25. She expressed gratitude that her oldest child has found the love of his life.

"He's so happy — they are both so happy," said Victoria, 46, of her son and the actress, who began dating last fall and got engaged over the summer. "[Nicola] is just wonderful."

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," Victoria continued. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."

"It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited," added the former Spice Girl, quipping, "What will I wear?"

As for how quickly her son has grown up, the mother of four said, "Everybody always remembers Brooklyn as being little Brooklyn, on the football pitch with [dad David Beckham] at Manchester United. Now he's a 21-year-old man."

Brooklyn and Peltz confirmed their engagement on July 11 in a pair of matching social media posts, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," the groom-to-be wrote alongside a romantic snap of the newly engaged couple.

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby," Peltz wrote in her post.

The couple first started dating in October 2019 but went public with their relationship in January 2020, when the model and photographer wished Peltz a happy 25th birthday on Instagram.

Over the last several months, they've both shared family photos that include Peltz. In one particularly sweet shot this past August, the former Bates Motel actress posed with Brooklyn's 9-year-old sister Harper, calling the youngest Beckham sibling "the sweetest most loving and beautiful little human i know!"

Weeks after marking their one-year anniversary by sharing some sexy photos from a joint bath session, Brooklyn and Peltz celebrated Thanksgiving alongside her family in Palm Beach, Florida.