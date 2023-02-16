Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham and More Attend Vivienne Westwood's Moving Memorial in London

The stars came out to pay tribute to fashion trailblazer Vivienne Westwood in London on Thursday. Some of the industry's biggest names attended a memorial for the legendary designer — known affectionately as the "godmother of punk" — with many attendees honoring Westwood through their own outfit choices.

Westwood died in December at the age of 81, surrounded by friends and family in Clapham, South London, her team said in a statement at the time. A cause of death was not immediately made public.

Kate Moss, who dressed in a beautiful floral black satin dress with a high center slit, attended with her 20-year-old daughter, Lila. Like her mother, Lila also was in black, wearing a black wool coat cinched at the waist, stiletto black boots with thick buckles and a red leather wristlet.

Christina Hendricks, Elle Fanning, Alexa Chung, and Georgia May Jagger. Neil Mockford/GC Images (4)

Victoria Beckham made a head-turning entrance in a black ankle-length dress made of chevron knit fabric and featuring a high neck and long sleeves. She pulled the look together with black pointed heels and large black sunglasses.

Another big Westwood fan for many years, Helena Bonham Carter, arrived in a red tartan two-piece skirt suit with corset detail. She paired platform black leather shoes and a little black leather bag to complete her look.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Actress Elle Fanning also attended in a black ensemble that included a blouse-y black blazer with subtle ruffles and a ruched black skirt. She also wore platform black satin heels with a delicate ankle strap.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her signature black shades, navy blue suit, and a colorful, chunky necklace.

Helena Bonham Carter, Joely Richardson, Vanessa Redgrave, and Gwendoline Christie. Neil Mockford/GC Images (3)

Other attendees included models Lily Cole, Georgia May Jagger, and Iris Law, actresses Sadie Frost and Gwendoline Christie, rapper Stormzy, Christina Hendricks, Dame Vanessa Redgrave alongside her daughter Joely Richardson, and Andreas Kronthaler, creative director at Vivienne Westwood and the designer's husband.

Westwood, known as a disrupter in the fashion industry and trailblazer of the punk rock look that captivated London in the mid-1970s, was celebrated for her clothes and her causes.

"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better," a statement from her team said at the time of her passing. "She led an amazing life."

A lifelong activist, Westwood long fought to raise awareness about the causes she cared about the most. The Vivienne Foundation, a not-for-profit company, founded by Westwood, her sons and granddaughter in late 2022 will officially launch next year to honor her legacy.