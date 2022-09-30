Victoria Beckham Gets 'Overwhelmed with Emotion' at PFW Show with Brooklyn and Nicola in Front Row

Victoria Beckham just made her comeback on the runway — and it was an emotional return at that.

On Friday, the designer presented her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, making it her first live runway show since the start of the pandemic and her PFW debut.

While it was a sartorial affair, it also seemed to be a family union, with her husband, David Beckham, 47, their four children — Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11 — and the couple's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 27 — who is married to the Beckham's eldest son — supporting from the front row.

Victoria, 48, shared behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram before and after the show. In one video she's seen backstage with David, Harper and Romeo, alongside his girlfriend Tana Holding.

"Putting the finishing touches to my #VBSS23 show in Paris and look who I bumped into backstage," she captioned the video.

She then shared a photo of herself during the show's finale, walking down the runway with tears in her eyes. "Overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude 💕thank you Paris 🙏🏼I love you x," she captioned the post.

A family snapshot of David, Harper, Brooklyn and Nicola (alongside Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful of Vogue and British Vogue respectively) also stirred the internet following the rumored family feud between her and her daughter-in-law.

"It's Paris baby!! I'm so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey," she wrote under the post.

The so-called quarrel between the the two began in August, after many questioned why the Bates Motel star opted for her own custom Valentino gown for her wedding to Brooklyn rather than a dress designed by her mother-in-law. (However, Nicola donned a VB original sunny yellow dress for her engagement photos with Brooklyn, which they announced on Instagram in July 2020.)

"I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she told Variety in the feature story about her husband.

In an interview for Grazia's Fall Issue, Nicola cleared the air once more by saying that working with her friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother, Claudia, was an exciting moment for her big day.

"I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.' We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything," Nicola said. "Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, 'Well, unfortunately, this can't happen, so what's the next step?'

Revealing that she is aware of the gossip, Nicola said that the drama "does hurt my feelings." Despite all of the hearsay, she stated that the Beckhams are "great in-laws."

Brooklyn and the Transformers star tied the knot on April 9, during a black-tie ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nicola's family estate.

According to a one insider, the multi-day celebration included romantic décor and a traditional Jewish ceremony, with Nicola's grandma serving as her maid of honor.

Another source revealed to PEOPLE the star-studded guest list included the newlyweds close family and famous friends such as Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria.