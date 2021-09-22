The fashion designer revealed that she often wants to steal her husband's clothes when they're are on vacation together

Victoria Beckham Was Inspired By Husband David's 'Very Pulled-Together Look' for Her New Collection

Even after 22 years of marriage, Victoria and David Beckham are still finding ways to inspire one another.

In conversation with British Vogue, the fashion mogul said she referenced her soccer star husband's personal style when designing the menswear silhouettes in her Spring/Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection.

"The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person," Victoria, 47, said. "David always dresses. He always makes an effort. When we're on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look, and I want to wear those pieces as well. It's a shared suitcase."

"A masculine silhouette is part of our DNA," the former Spice Girl wrote in the show notes, according to British Vogue. "There was quite an eclectic mix of well-dressed men that came to mind when I was thinking about this season... Leo in linen, Ray Liotta in Goodfellas – the string vest and unbuttoned shirt – then of course Mr. Beckham himself."

In August, David helped his designer wife with another business venture, this time, by touching up her makeup for a Victoria Beckham Beauty photo shoot.

"So I found a local makeup artist...... Seems to be working out!" Victoria captioned a photo of David applying her lipstick.

victoria beckham Credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

"Okay so we are in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty. We've got the lovely [hairstylist] Ken [Paves] and my director for the day who is going to be filming me," Victoria said as she snapped an Instagram video in the hotel room panning over the equipment David was manning.

Victoria then showed the bathroom counter filled with beauty products for the shoot before going behind David's camera to see the shot from his angle. "He's good. He's got my back. The director's got my back!" she said.

David and Victoria celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in July. The couple married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, with their first son Brooklyn Beckham, who was only 4-months-old at the time, serving as ring bearer. The wedding took place a year-and-a-half after David proposed to Victoria in Jan. 1998.