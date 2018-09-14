Victoria Beckham Preps for London Fashion Week with Signature High Kick Pose

Victoria Beckham/Instagram; Inset: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

Victoria Beckham is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her namesake label with a major fashion week change-up. She’s taking her fashion show to London for the first time ever (she usually shows in N.Y.C.), and she’s celebrating in the best way she knows how.

On Friday, Beckham posted a photo of herself at what looks like model castings doing her signature high kick leg pose. “Morning stretch,” she captioned the photo adding, “Kisses from London.” And she’s surprisingly wearing flats in the photo.

Back in 2016, Beckham started posting photos of herself (and bestie Eva Longoria) doing a high kick from the couch, and from there, everyone from her kids to Kourtney Kardashian have mimicked the star.

Sons Cruz and Romeo tried out the pose in 2017, both realizing they’re “not so flexible.”

And Kardashian posed just like the designer on Instagram writing, “Victoria, I’ll call u later I just got back from the football game.”

And Beckham sent a post “right back at” Kardashian kicking in a robe and towel.

While we wait to see what Beckham brings to London Fashion Week, we are fairly certain her number one support group, her family, will still be cheering her on from the front row.