Victoria Beckham Did Her Own Makeup for Her Photo Shoot — with an Assist from Husband David

Victoria Beckham acted as her own makeup artist at her recent photo shoot.

The fashion and beauty mogul recruited celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves to style her strands for a shoot to promote her latest Victoria Beckham Beauty launches. But instead of hiring a makeup artist, Victoria, 47, decided to do the job herself.

As Paves worked on her hair, Victoria snapped a mirror selfie to reveal her completed makeup look. "Shooting @victoriabeckhambeauty. In hair @kenpaves and makeup (how did I do?)," she said.

Later in the day, the star switched out of her black slip dress and into a similar silky emerald design. She needed a bit of a makeup touch-up as well, and luckily, her husband David Beckham, 46, came to the rescue.

"So I found a local makeup artist...... Seems to be working out!" Victoria captioned a photo of David applying her lipstick.

David is no stranger to assisting his wife with her Victoria Beckham Beauty photo shoots. This past spring, Victoria enlisted David to shoot and direct the ad for the new Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick.

"Okay so we are in Miami filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty. We've got the lovely [hairstylist] Ken [Paves] and my director for the day who is going to be filming me," Victoria said as she snapped an Instagram video in the hotel room panning over the equipment David was manning.

Victoria then showed the bathroom counter filled with beauty products for the shoot before going behind David's camera to see the shot from his angle. "He's good. He's got my back. The director's got my back!" she said.

David and Victoria celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in July. The couple married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, with their first son Brooklyn Beckham, who was only 4-months-old at the time, serving as ring bearer. The wedding took place a year-and-a-half after David proposed to Victoria in Jan. 1998.