At 45 years old, Victoria Beckham feels like the best version of herself.

The entrepreneur and designer, who launched her namesake cosmetics brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, this month, revealed that starting a makeup company in her mid-40s gave her more confidence than ever before. “There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content. Doing beauty has really helped with that – it’s been very liberating,” Beckham said in an interview with Glamour UK.

She continued: “I want to spread the word that everybody should feel like the best version of themselves. To look after what you have.”

The British star, who launched her own eponymous fashion label in 2008, is no stranger to dealing with public scrutiny, especially in the age of the internet. But Beckham has become a pro at not letting any haters get under her skin.

“I feel very confident the [Victoria Beckham Beauty] product will speak for itself, as the clothes have,” she said. “I know everything I do will be scrutinized and that’s OK, but I don’t let it get in my way. I’m a very positive person. If you put out positive energy, that’s what you’ll get back.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty’s products were designed to be luxurious, clean, and marketed towards consumers through honest, minimally-retouched photos (Beckham insisted on keeping her wrinkles in the imagery, Glamour UK reports).

“What’s real and what’s not has become so blurred with Photoshop,” Beckham said. “I believe people want to see pictures that are real.”

She continued: “I want to tell people to own who you are. Yes, we – and I – have wrinkles, and that’s OK!”

At launch, the line includes creamy and pigmented eye shadow “bricks,” kajal liners and shimmering lid lustres. Beckham plans to introduce other categories, including lip and skin, to the brand soon.

See the full feature in the Autumn/Winter 2019 issue of GLAMOUR UK, available on newsstands and via digital download on September 19.