Victoria Beckham has always had her sights set on fashion and beauty — dating back as far as her Posh Spice days.

In a set of clips from an upcoming podcast episode shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Beckham sits down with Lipstick on the Rim host Molly Sims to talk about fashion, beauty and all things spice.

"I learned so much about those Spice Girl days," Beckham, 48, tells Sims in the exclusive clip. "Being on the stage and wearing a lot of makeup" helped her develop a keen eye for what she liked and what she didn't when it came to beauty products, she says. "And let me tell you, the more tired that the Spice Girls got, the more makeup we put on our faces," she jokes.

Her passion for beauty and fashion started during those early Spice Girls days, and she reveals that she would even take fashion meetings early in the morning before performing at night. "It was always a dream for me to create a modern luxury fashion and beauty house, and so I knew I had to do that myself," Beckham says.

Having already established herself in the fashion world — with both the high-end Victoria Beckham label, launched in 2008, and a more affordable label in 2011 — she finally got the chance to launch into the beauty space in 2016. The opportunity came in the form of a capsule collection with Estée Lauder, and Beckham drew directly on her own makeup needs when creating the collection, which she said she was more than prepared for.

"I have collected over the years so much makeup," she tells Sims of the Estée Lauder collab. "And I knew what I wanted. I knew what I couldn't find."

She added that she believes it was her "attention to detail" with the collection — a 14-piece line consisting of eyeshadow, lip products, mascara and eyeliner — that "blew people away."

From there, she knew she had a ready-and-waiting audience. "The success of what I did with Estée Lauder really did show that there was an appetite for Victoria Beckham Beauty," the mother-of-four says.

"But for me to really do what I wanted to do with a real strong focus on clean formulas — but clean formulas that didn't mean there was a compromise with regards to the product actually working — I knew I had to do that on my own," she shares with Sims of the process of her working toward her own beauty line.

Since the launch of Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019, Beckham has seen her reign extend beyond just the fashion industry. "The response to beauty has been phenomenal," she says.

It's her keen attention to detail that likely underlies the beauty line's success. "I obsess over these details," she tells Sims. "Everything is considered. Everything that I do, everything that my team does, is very, very considered. And it's all about the execution."

Her latest beauty achievement comes in the form of eyeliner. Her Satin Kajal eyeliner — which she told Andy Cohen they "literally cannot keep in stock" during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week — are a big source of pride for the "Wannabe" singer.

"These eyeliners really take it to another level," she says. "I always say, 'This is Victoria Beckham turning her lights on.'"

Beckham tells Sims they are "probably my favorite product that we have created to date." In a recent statement to PEOPLE, she called them "truly the best eyeliners out there."

"And they haven't been easy to create, by the way," Beckham adds. "That's why I'm so proud of them."

As her beauty line has taken on a life of its own, the mogul is quick to clarify that fashion remains as much of a focus as ever. In the episode, she also reminisces on her first-ever Victoria Beckham presentation at New York Fashion Week 14 years ago.

She calls her latest collection's showing in Paris her "comeback moment." In light of the pandemic, she says her latest show was the first one she was able to truly enjoy, with the time away having given her a newfound appreciation for the world of fashion shows.

The full Lipstick on the Rim episode will be available for streaming Nov. 1.