Victoria Beckham Drinks 'Full Moon Water' During German Spa Retreat Detox

The famed fashion designer drinks the holistic beverage while detoxing

By
Morgan M. Evans
May 17, 2019

Victoria Beckham is sharing one of her go-to detox products with her fans.

During a recent spa retreat where the fashion designer, 44, took part in a week-long detox, she shared with her nearly 26 million Instagram followers that her drink of choice while taking a break from her hectic schedule and re-setting her body was a glass of “full moon water.”

Beckham shared an image on her Instagram Stories of the Mondquelle beverage during her stay at Lanserhof Tegernsee — a luxury health retreat in Germany — where the star was able to relax and unwind from her daily life stresses.

The brand’s website  explains that the refreshing moon beverage is “bottled on full moon day directly at the source of Leonhardspfunzen, Stephanskirchen,” a region of Germany.

The site goes on to explain that “the biophysical water quality changes depending on the moon phase,” but also features a disclaimer for consumers which says that “the views presented here go far beyond the current state of science and that classical medicine has neither accepted nor recognized the effect of bioenergetic oscillation.”

Beckham, who showed off a spa day selfie yesterday, thanked the German retreat for her recent wellness experience in a post which read, “Loved staying at @lanserhof. Thank u @healingholidays and everyone who sent me their top tips on staying balanced.”
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The mother of four continued on and even called out her husband, David Beckham, for not joining her and said, “Seems I need to be listening to true crime podcasts and having a glass of wine every now and then – And if all else fails, keep wearing some good shoes. @davidbeckham you’re just jealous you didn’t come  x VB.”

