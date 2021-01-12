Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The fashion designer opened up to British Vogue about her approach to dressing during the pandemic

Victoria Beckham Still Gets Dressed Up for Date Night with Husband David During Quarantine

While comfortable attire has dominated many people's wardrobe throughout the past year, Victoria Beckham still likes to keep her quarantine style fashion-forward.

In a letter penned to her future self written for British Vogue, Victoria, 46, reflected on her commitment to style, even when others, including husband David Beckham, 45, didn't expect it.

"You've said f--- it, and put on a great dress and a smoky eye. You always liked to surprise people – especially David," Victoria wrote about her time during lockdown.

The fashion designer and Victoria Beckham Beauty mogul went on to say that getting dressed up for special date nights with David keeps the spark alive in their marriage after over two decades together. "Preserving that bit of mystique is always helpful after almost 22 years of marriage. (What anniversary are you celebrating now?)," Victoria wrote.

When the couple was hunkered down together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they spent quality time together on outdoor walks where David expressed his own personal style — but Victoria wasn't always a fan of his choices.

"Saturday sunshine walk but someone isn't overly impressed with my hat 🤨 I obviously love it 😆 @victoriabeckham 🤔," David captioned a photo wearing a charcoal wide-brimmed hat while posing alongside his wife in May.

In another photo from last spring, David dressed up his outfit with a colorful patterned cardigan. But he joked that Victoria didn't love it either.

He captioned the pic, "Gorgeous day @victoriabeckham not a massive fan of my cardi but personally I think it's a good look 😎."