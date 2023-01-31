Victoria Beckham Dresses Daughter Harper, 11, in One of Her Designs: 'My No. 1 Muse'

Victoria Beckham has called her 11-year-old daughter Harper Beckham her "number one muse."

The Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer, 48, dressed her mini-me pre-teen in one of her designs from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, showing off the final look in a sweet mother-daughter selfie shared to her Instagram page on Monday.

In the photo, Harper wore a strapless blue dress with an ombre design. She teamed her outfit with a pair of casual sneakers and a small blue handbag. Victoria stood by Harper's side for the pic, holding hands while wearing a baby pink ruffle gown from her collection.

"My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven! Mummy loved creating this dress for you 💙" wrote Victoria in the caption.

The Spice Girl also posted a photo of herself posing with model and jewelry designer Isabela Grutman, who also wore a baby blue dress from Victoria's new collection.

"I love seeing my new collection on you @IsabelaGrutman!! You look incredible! Kisses xx VB," Victoria added of Isabela, who is married to their close friend David Grutman.

Victoria, Harper and dad David Beckham, 47, have recently been in Miami where they were celebrating the wedding of singer Marc Antony, 54, and model Nadia Ferreira, 23.

The nuptials came after David took their 17-year-son Cruz Beckham to the Fall/Winter Dior menswear show at Paris Fashion Week 2023 earlier this month.

Both Beckham boys attended the show in dapper coordinating father-son suits. The former soccer player donned a classic charcoal gray set, white shirt and boots. Cruz opted for heather gray trousers and a blazer. He rounded out his outfit with a silver tie worn backwards, sneakers and red-framed sunglasses.

In October, Victoria presented her Spring/Summer 2023 line at Paris Fashion Week 2022 with David and all four children rooting her on.

"I love you all so much x," she captioned a family photo shared to her Instagram feed, which included sons Romeo, 20, and Brooklyn, 23, as well as Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.

The fashion show was a true family affair, with Victoria's extended family also in attendance. Parents Jacqueline and Anthony Adams were there showing their support, as well as Victoria's sister, Louise Adams.