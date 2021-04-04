" Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter," Victoria Beckham wrote

Victoria and David Beckham Spend Easter with All 4 Kids and Nicola Peltz: 'Most Precious Gift'

The Beckham family is all together again!

Victoria and David Beckham spent the Easter holiday with all four of their children, as well as son Brooklyn Beckham's fianceé Nicola Peltz.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter," the proud mom, 46, wrote on social media alongside an image that showed Brooklyn, 22, and Peltz, 26, cuddling up together while wearing matching bunny ears.

"We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz," she added.

The actress was quick to send a loving reply back to her future mother-in-law, writing, "We're so happy to be back love you so so much!! ❤️."

The entire family also commemorated the happy gathering by taking a group photo. In the image, Victoria, 46, embraces son Romeo, 18, while the couple's youngest child, daughter Harper Seven, 9½, cuddles up to dad David, 45.

Although Harper got into the spirit by wearing a pair of bunny ears as well as what appeared to be part of a chick costume, her elder brothers posed for the photo in their regular clothes — with Brooklyn and Cruz, 16, rocking a pair of identical necklaces.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Happy Easter everyone 🐣 family together," David wrote alongside the family snap, while Brooklyn captioned his own version, "Happy Easter from all of us x sending everyone our love ❤️."

"Dads the most excited one 😭happy Easter everyone," Cruz wrote on his own Instagram page.

For her own family post, the fashion designer made sure to give a special shout out to Peltz for capturing the sweet moment. "We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture," she wrote.

Victoria also shared another sweet father-daughter snap from the fun-filled day. "Happy Easter fashion bunnies!!" she captioned a photo of the former soccer star wearing bunny ears with his daughter. "Kisses from us all!! X love you so much."

Brooklyn proposed to Peltz last July after first making their relationship public that January.

In his post announcing their engagement, he wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz | Credit: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

His family also hasn't been shy about their affection for the actress.

"We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady," Victoria said last year on an episode of British talk show Lorraine.