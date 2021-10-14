Victoria Beckham Jokes About Matching Outfits with Husband David: 'We Didn't Know About Fashion'

The fashion designer revealed why she and her retired soccer star husband used to dress alike early in their relationship

Victoria and David Beckham are always in sync – and style!

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old fashion designer appeared on The Tonight Show and chatted about the iconic matching moments she and her husband, 46, rocked in the early days of their relationship. Victoria told host Jimmy Fallon that she and David, 46, were simply "naive" about fashion back in the day.

"We didn't do it that much but every time we did, it was very well-documented and will just not leave me alone, let me tell you," she said of their matching fashion.

"It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did," Victoria joked. "I think it was a naivety then. We didn't know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be."

David & Victoria Beckham Credit: Justin GoffUK Press via Getty

The complementary couple has had several notable style moments through the years, from their head-to-toe leather look of 1999 to their all-white bling-filled outfits at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards — all of which Victoria said she looks back on with love.

2003 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage and Audience David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the MTV Movie Awards in 2003. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I really wish I had the courage to do it more now," she said during the show. "I suppose the more that you get to know the industry and the older that you get, you know, the less naive. I mean we didn't know, we didn't care. We just had fun and we were like, 'Hey, let's wear matching leather.' And we did."

David and victoria Beckham Credit: David beckham/ instagram

Earlier this year, in honor of their 22nd wedding anniversary, David reflected on some of his favorite looks they shared, teasing that he and his wife couldn't help but complement each other after so many years together.

"22 years later, still matching outfits 😂," he captioned his Instagram tribute. "Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same 😂 @victoriabeckham ❤️❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️❤️."

The retired soccer star shared plenty of photos that showed how the couples' style has evolved, including the unforgettable fuchsia ensembles at their wedding reception.

The couple married on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, with their first son Brooklyn, then 4-months-old, serving as ring bearer.